Coast Guard Rescues Two near Driftwood Bay State Marine Park

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Mustang rescued two mariners stranded near Driftwood Bay State Marine Park, southeast of Seward, Saturday.
Coast Guard Sector Anchorage command center watchstanders received a notification from the good Samaritan vessel Lights Out that two people were stranded after beaching their boat to avoid sinking.
The cutter Mustang arrived on scene, the crew deployed a small boat and a rescue swimmer and brought the man and woman aboard. Both mariners were safely transported to Seward with no medical concerns reported.
“Good Samaritan vessel Lights Out was in the right place at the right time and is applauded by the Coast Guard for demonstrating a willingness to help their fellow mariners,” said Lt. j. g. Scott Peters, Sector Anchorage command center duty officer. “The two people stranded had food and water but no way of calling for help due to a lack of cell phone and VHF service in the area. It’s important for mariners to prepare for the worst case scenario before getting underway. This should include carrying vital life-saving equipment such as an Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) or other means of emergency satellite communications.”
Source: USCG