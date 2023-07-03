Coast Guard responds to airplane crash near Old Harbor





JUNEAU, Alaska – The Coast Guard responded to a report of five people involved in a plane crash approximately three miles north of Old Harbor Sunday.

The Coast Guard Seventeenth District command center watchstanders received a search and rescue satellite-aided tracking (SARSAT) alert from a Vertigo Air Taxi Piper Cherokee single-engine aircraft at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Watchstanders from the Coast Guard Sector Anchorage command center assumed the search and rescue mission coordinator role and diverted a Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew at 03:49 p.m. to search for the airplane near the SARSAT alert location.

The helicopter crew arrived on the scene at 4:57 p.m. and hoisted one survivor, who was reported to be in critical condition and transported them to Kodiak Island Medical Center. A good Samaritan Cessna crew embarked two survivors, who were reported to be in stable condition but sustained injuries, to Kodiak Airport to be transferred to local EMS for further medical care. Two people were reported to be deceased, and the Alaska State Troopers are working to assist in transporting them to medical services.

“Our hearts go out to these five individuals and the family and friends who are affected,” said Erik Patterson, Sector Anchorage Operations Unit. “I thank our aircrew, the good Samaritans, and the Alaska State Troopers for their quick response to this incident.”

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

