Coast Guard searches for overdue boaters near St. Lawrence Island











JUNEAU — The Coast Guard is searching for three people aboard an 18-foot fishing vessel near St. Lawrence Island.

Coast Guard Arctic District Command Center watchstanders were notified of the overdue vessel by the Alaska State Troopers at approximately 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Due to on-scene weather conditions and poor visibility, an aircrew in an HC-130 Hercules airplane from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak launched Monday morning and has arrived on scene.

The Coast Guard is working closely with Alaska State Troopers and local authorities in Savoonga, who are conducting shore-based searches of the area.

The fishing vessel was last seen on Friday at St. Lawrence Island while departing from Savoonga. The vessel was scheduled to return to St. Lawrence at approximately 3 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information regarding the crew or the fishing vessel should contact the Coast Guard Arctic District Command Center at 800-478-5555. For more information, contact the Arctic District public affairs office at uscgalaska@uscg.mil .

-USCG-