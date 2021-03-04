Coast Guard Suspends Search for Missing Helicopter Pilot near Kodiak







The Coast Guard suspended the search for the missing helicopter pilot near Kodiak, Alaska, Wednesday.

Still missing is Andy Teuber from Anchorage, who was reportedly flying a black and white Robinson R66 helicopter.

Coast Guard boats and aircrews dedicated over 13 hours of search time and covered approximately 888 square nautical miles.

Involved in the search were three MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrews and an HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak and the crew of Coast Guard Cutter Stratton.

“The debris that was initially located yesterday evening was consistent with debris that would have been found on the overdue helicopter,” said Cmdr. Matthew Hobbie, search and rescue mission coordinator, Coast Guard Sector Anchorage. “After an extensive search with our available assets resulting in inconclusive findings, it’s with a heavy heart that we have to suspend this search pending any new information. I offer my deepest condolences to those affected by this incident.”

-USCG-





