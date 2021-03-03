Search for Former ANTHC President at Helicopter Crash Site near Barren Island Continues







The United States Coast Guard began searching for an overdue helicopter en route to Kodiak from Anchorage northeast of Kodiak on Tuesday.

The black and white Robinson R66 with the tail number N1767, piloted by 52-year-old Andy Teuber, departed Merril Field at 2:09 pm on Tuesday and disappeared from tracking at approximately near the Barren Islands at 3:39 pm according to USCG.

“Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Anchorage command center received notification from a family member at 5 p.m. that Teuber left Merrill Field Airport at 2:09 p.m. with intentions of traveling to Kodiak,” the Coast Guard said in a statement Tuesday night. “Teuber’s last known location was approximately 66 nautical miles northeast of Kodiak.”

AS MH-60 Jayhawk and HC-130 Hercules was launched from Air Station Kodiak and began a search of Teuber's last known location and at 7:37 pm located debris consistent with the helicopter near the Barren Islands.







Mr. Teuber had recently resigned from his position as chairman and president of the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium and from the University of Alaska Board of Regents following allegations of coerced sex and abusive treatment by his former executive assistant. Teuber denied the claims and stated in a letter that the sexual relationship was consensual.

“Our primary focus is the safety of the overdue helicopter pilot,” said Ensign Muenter from Coast Guard Sector Anchorage. “Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sector Anchorage command center at (907) 428-4100.”

Teuber is believed to have been the sole occupant of the aircraft at the time of the incident. The search for Teuber is continuing.






