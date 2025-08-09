Coast Guard to commission Coast Guard Cutter Storis in Juneau





JUNEAU, Alaska — The Coast Guard is scheduled to hold a commissioning ceremony for Coast Guard Cutter Storis, the service’s first new icebreaker in 25 years, Sunday.

WHO: Adm. Kevin Lunday, acting Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard.

WHAT: Commissioning ceremony for Coast Guard Cutter Storis and a media availability with Adm. Kevin Lunday.

WHEN: Sunday, Aug. 10th, at 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Peratrovich Plaza, 292 Marine Way, Juneau, Alaska and streamed online here.

Members of the media are requested to RSVP to the Coast Guard Arctic Public Affairs office by emailing uscgalaska@uscg.mil or calling (907) 723-5367 no later than Saturday, August 9th at 2:00 p.m. to receive instructions for attendance and base access.

About the U.S. Coast Guard

With more than 95,000 miles of shoreline, 25,000 miles of navigable rivers, and 4.5 million square miles of U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone, the U.S. Coast Guard protects the maritime transportation system, regulates and safeguards ports and waterways, performs thousands of lifesaving search and rescue missions and ensures the integrity of the maritime border. As a member of the joint force, a law enforcement organization, a regulatory agency, and a member of the U.S. Intelligence Community, the Coast Guard employs a unique mix of authorities to ensure the safety and integrity of the maritime domain in order to protect the economic and national security of the nation. The more than 55,000 members of the Coast Guard operate a multi-mission, interoperable fleet of more than 250 Cutters, 200 fixed and rotary-wing aircraft, and 1,600 boats and its own dedicated Cyber Command to protect critical maritime infrastructure.

