U.S. Coast Guard Commissions USCGC Storis, Bolstering Arctic Presence and Advancing Force Design 2028





WASHINGTON — The U.S. Coast Guard officially commissioned the USCGC Storis (WAGB 21) in Juneau, Alaska. The commissioning of this polar icebreaker marks a crucial step in President Trump’s directive to rebuild the Coast Guard, which will include historic investments through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

This vessel is the Coast Guard’s first polar icebreaker acquired in over 25 years. As a medium polar icebreaker, Storis expands the U.S. operational presence in the Arctic and will support Coast Guard missions while awaiting the delivery of the new Polar Security Cutter class.

“The commissioning of Storis marks a new beginning for the U.S. Coast Guard,” said Deputy Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Troy Edgar. “President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill has recapitalized USCG with $25 billion – the largest single investment in the Coast Guard. The new investment will lead to a Coast Guard that is better equipped to protect our national interests, support our maritime communities and stand alongside our allies.”

USCGC Storis will enhance the nation’s maritime capabilities in the Arctic, continuing the Service’s modernization through Force Design 2028, an initiative introduced by Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem to transform the Coast Guard into a more agile, capable and responsive fighting force.

“USCGC Storis is a major win for the American people,” said Adm. Kevin Lunday, Acting Commandant of the Coast Guard. “The commissioning of USCGC Storis immediately strengthens our ability to control, secure, and defend the U.S. border around Alaska and maritime approaches in the Arctic. Storis is the first step of a historic investment in the Coast Guard to add critical capacity to our polar icebreaker fleet to protect U.S. sovereignty and counter malign influence throughout the Arctic.”

The Storis, formerly the motor vessel Aiviq, was acquired on December 20, 2024, and subsequently renamed after modifications to enhance its communication and defense capabilities. Storis is manned by a hybrid crew of military cuttermen and civilian mariners. It will be temporarily berthed in Seattle, Washington, alongside the Service’s two other polar icebreakers, until necessary infrastructure improvements are completed in Juneau. This marks the second vessel in Coast Guard history to bear the name Storis, with the original “Galloping Ghost of the Alaskan Coast” having served 64 years of icebreaking operations in the Arctic.

The Coast Guard operates the nation’s fleet of icebreakers to assure access to and protect U.S. sovereign interests in the polar regions. As the nation’s third polar icebreaker, Storis was acquired to bolster these operations, providing near-term operational presence and supporting national security in the Arctic as a bridging strategy for Arctic surface presence. Additional Coast Guard icebreakers will be acquired through investments in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act – the largest single funding commitment in Coast Guard history – including:

$4.3 billion for Polar Security Cutters, extending U.S. reach in the Arctic

$3.5 billion for three Arctic Security Cutters

$816 million for light and medium domestic icebreaking cutters

