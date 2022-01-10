Colorado Felon Held on $100,000 Bail Following REDDI Stop Saturday





A traffic stop because of a REDDI report made at approximately 4:35 on Saturday evening resulted in a Colorado felon being held on a $100,000 Cash/Appearance as well as a $4,000 Cash/Performance bond following his arrest.

When troopers pulled over 47-year-old Edward Wheeler at mile 186 of the Glenn Highway on Saturday, they found him to be impaired. Wheeler was found to have a loaded revolver between the driver’s seat and center console. He was transported to the Glennallen Post where the Colorado man refused to give a breath sample.

While at the post, further investigation found he was a felon out of Colorado and was on probation for a weapons offense. Wheeler was charged with DUI and Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Test as well as Misconduct Involving Weapons III and Misconduct Involving Weapons IV.

Following his arraignment, the suspect was transported to the May-Su-Pretrial Facility in Palmer.



