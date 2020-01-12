ComFish Alaska 2020 Set for March 26–28

“Sea What Matters” is the theme of ComFish Alaska 2020, the largest and longest running commercial fisheries trade show and forums in the state of Alaska. The event is organized annually by the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce.
Sarah Phillips, the chamber executive director, advises those interested in the event to keep checking the website for updates as specific details on forums and speakers will be posted as soon as they become available.
The big addition to this year’s ComFish program is that organizers will be recording all the forums and will uploaded them to the website following the event. While the chamber is unable to provide live broadcasts, “we want to make sure that ComFish stays digital all year long,” Phillips said.
More than a dozen of the 36 spots available at the trade show have already been booked by commercial firms such as Pacific Boat Brokers, Petro Marine and Ravn Air, environmental entities like the Cook Inlet Regional Citizens Advisory Council, and government agencies like NOAA Fisheries Kodiak Lab and the state Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development.
This year’s sponsors include the Best Western Kodiak Inn, the Kodiak Daily Mirror, Lynden Transport, Worldwide Movers, Alaska Airlines, Alaska Aerospace, KVOK/Hot 1011, the Lions Club, Matson, Koniag Inc. and Kodiak Furniture.
The annual gathering brings together a range of participants from the commercial fishing industry, including harvesters and processors, as well as equipment, technology and gear manufacturers. Forums are organized to discuss topics of importance, ranging from environmental and political issues to the latest technology on vessel safety and fisheries related issues at the state and federal level.
ComFish organizers are encouraging those planning to attend to register in advance for the opportunity to win prizes, access bonus material online and get the most updated information about ComFish all year long.
Visit www.comfishak.com for more details.
Fishermen’s News Online grants permission to the Alaska Native News to post selected articles. Read More at: Fishermen’s News Online.