Congressman Begich Emphasizes Strategic Energy Partnerships During CODEL to Asia





WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Nick Begich (R-AK), a member of the House Committee on Natural Resources, returned this week from a high-level bipartisan congressional delegation visit to Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea, where he advocated for Alaska’s role in securing America’s energy future through long-term, strategic partnerships with key allies.

The delegation, led by Committee Chairman Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.), focused on strengthening energy, trade, fisheries, and resource development cooperation in the region, with Alaska’s LNG project at the center of critical discussions with foreign leaders and industry officials.

“Thanks to U.S. leadership at home and demand abroad, we are on the cusp of transforming Alaska into a global energy hub, and this trip was a milestone in that effort,” said Congressman Begich. “Our LNG project is a strategic tool to reinforce our alliances, reduce global dependence on adversarial energy sources, and rebalance trade in a way that benefits both the U.S. and our allies. These countries are actively seeking reliable, long-term energy solutions and Alaska is the best-positioned partner to deliver.”

“The United States has much to offer its allied nations of Japan, Taiwan and South Korea, especially our American-produced liquified natural gas that will decrease their reliance on adversaries to meet their energy needs,” said Committee Chairman Bruce Westerman. “Alaska’s abundant resources make it uniquely suited to meet these needs. Our conversations with government and business leaders abroad showcased the excitement for Alaskan energy development and the future opportunities to export American energy to the Indo-Pacific. I look forward to continuing to work with Rep. Begich to unleash American energy dominance to benefit our nation and our allies.”

In Tokyo, Taipei, and Seoul, Congressman Begich and his colleagues met with energy and trade officials who expressed strong interest in securing long-term LNG supplies from the U.S., specifically highlighting Alaska’s geographic proximity and shipping advantages.

With Taiwan’s CPC Corporation already signing a letter of intent for 6 million metric tons of Alaskan LNG, and Japanese and Korean partners exploring direct investment, Alaska LNG is gaining traction as the cornerstone of U.S. energy diplomacy in Asia.

The delegation met with top government and corporate leaders, including:

Japan: Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry; Institute of Energy Economics; U.S. Navy Seventh Fleet

President Lai Ching-te, Vice President Li Zongren, and executives from CPC Corporation South Korea: Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy; Federation of Korean Industries; Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries

In parallel to energy discussions, Congressman Begich also raised concerns about high-tech supply chains increasingly vulnerable to China’s grip on critical minerals.

“Many leaders I spoke with were unaware that Alaska can produce critical materials like gallium, germanium, antimony, and graphite at scale,” said Congressman Begich. “This presents another opportunity for the U.S. to strengthen supply chain security while opening new pathways for trade and investment.”

Congressman Begich praised the shared commitment among the delegation and foreign partners to move beyond short-term diplomacy and build long-term partnerships built on shared values for trade, innovation, and security.

House Committee on Natural Resources Members on the CODEL included:

U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-AR)

U.S. Rep. Sarah Elfreth (D-Md.)

U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-Wyo.)

U.S. Rep. Celeste Maloy (R-Utah)

