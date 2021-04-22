Congressman Don Young Introduces Bipartisan 2020 Census Deadline Extensions Act







Washington, D.C. – This week, Alaska Congressman Don Young introduced the 2020 Census Deadline Extensions Act. This legislation extends the Census Bureau’s statutory deadlines for the delivery of apportionment and redistricting data and ensures the American people of the data’s quality and thoroughness. Congressman Young was joined by Representatives Carolyn B. Maloney, Jimmy Gomez, Gerald E. Connolly, Jamie Raskin, and Ruben Gallego. Senators Brian Schatz (D-HI) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) have introduced a companion bill in the Senate.

“The Census is critical to ensuring that Alaska is treated fairly when it comes to allocating federal funding for education, health care, and more,” said Congressman Young. “I am proud to help introduce the bipartisan 2020 Census Deadline Extension Act, which will give the Census Bureau the time they need to analyze and compile thorough, accurate data. This is a crucial task, and one that will impact our country, our elections, and our public services over the next decade. This legislation will not only reestablish Congress’s authority over the Census, but will also help our constituents succeed for years to come. I ask my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to join us in this important effort.”

The 2020 Census Deadline Extensions Act:

Reestablishes Congress’ authority over how the Decennial Census is conducted.

Provides the time necessary for career experts to properly process the data.

Ensures that the data delivered on behalf of the American people is complete and accurate.

