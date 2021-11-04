Congressman Don Young Invites Alaskans to Submit Original Photos of Alaska’s Natural, Cultural, and Architectural Wonders





WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Alaska Congressman Don Young announced, “Picturesque Alaska,” an initiative to showcase Alaskan photographers of all experience levels on the Congressman’s official social media channels as part of a virtual photo exhibit. Throughout the remainder of the year, Congressman Young will use his social media accounts to highlight original photos taken by photographers who call Alaska home. Photos may be of nature, architecture, cultural and community events, or of any other subject matter that spotlights the unique beauty found in Alaska. Submission instructions can be found below.

“In Congress, I have been a steadfast supporter of the arts and humanities. As a medium, photography allows us to capture still images of daily life and preserve them for future generations to enjoy and learn from,” said Congressman Don Young. “Today, I am proud to announce a new initiative, “Picturesque Alaska!” Throughout the remainder of the year, I will be using my social media channels to share submissions from photographers of all ages and backgrounds. Whether the subject is a towering mountain peak or a traditional Alaska Native gathering, I encourage you to submit your original work for the chance to be shared on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram as part of this virtual exhibit.”

Submission Instructions

Please attach your photo (your original work) in an email and send it to akphotos@mail.house.gov

In the email, please include the following:

The photographer’s name and where in Alaska they are from.

The subject(s) and location of the photo. If the photo’s subjects are people, ensure you have their permission to submit the photograph.

The date of the photo.

A short description (no more than 5-8 sentences) of the picture, how it was taken, and how it captures the spirit of Alaska.

By submitting a photograph, you agree to allowing the Office of Congressman Don Young to use it on social media with attribution to the original photographer.

