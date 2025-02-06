Congressman Nick Begich Announces Science, Space, and Technology Subcommittee Assignments for the 119th Congress





WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Nick Begich (R-AK) announced his final slate of subcommittee assignments for the 119th Congress. Congressman Begich will serve on three key House Committee on Science, Space and Technology Subcommittees. These assignments include oversight and policymaking duties for Alaskan and Arctic research and technological policy and programs.

Alaska is the nation’s final frontier and a crucial testbed for research and development in advanced energy and multidisciplinary technological disciplines. Congressman Begich will push the federal government to capitalize on Alaska’s potential for applied research to facilitate the rapid deployment of new technologies and policy that will make Alaskans and the Country more secure and prosperous.

Subcommittee Assignments:

Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations

As a member of the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, Congressman Begich will work to ensure transparency and accountability in federal science and technology programs. He will focus on responsible government spending, regulatory efficiency, and oversight of federal agencies that impact energy development, environmental policies, and technological advancements.

Subcommittee on Energy

Congressman Begich will serve on the Subcommittee on Energy, where he will advocate for policies that promote American energy independence and resource development. With Alaska’s vast natural resources, he will push for investment in responsible energy production, including oil, natural gas, and renewable technologies.

Subcommittee on Environment

On the Subcommittee on Environment, Congressman Begich will work to advance policies that promote responsible resource production and long-term sustainability of Alaska’s vast natural resources.

“These subcommittee assignments put me in a strong position to fight for Alaska’s energy future,ensure effective oversight of federal programs, and promote common sense environmental policies that protect both our economy and our way of life. Alaskans deserve a voice that understands the importance of resource development and innovation, and I look forward to advancing policies that create jobs, strengthen our energy sector, and keep our nation competitive on the global stage,” said Congressman Begich.

Congressman Begich’s final subcommittee assignments bring his total to eight, doubling the number held by the previous representative for Alaska. Congressman Begich looks forward to rolling up his sleeves and getting to work to Unlock Alaska and bring prosperity back to our nation.

