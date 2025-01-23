Congressman Nick Begich Announces Transportation & Infrastructure Subcommittee Assignments for the 119th Congress





WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Nick Begich (R-AK) announced his subcommittee assignments for the 119th Congress. Congressman Begich will serve on three key subcommittees under the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure (T&I).

Aviation Subcommittee

Congressman Begich will serve on the Aviation Subcommittee, where he will work on policies that affect air travel and aviation infrastructure. Given Alaska’s unique reliance on aviation for transportation and commerce, Congressman Begich will work to ensure safe, efficient, and accessible air travel for Alaskan. He will advocate for investments to modernize air traffic control systems, increase aviation safety, and support rural air services.

Railroads, Pipelines, and Hazardous Materials Subcommittee

As a member of the Railroads, Pipelines, and Hazardous Materials Subcommittee, Congressman Begich will focus on maintaining the integrity of critical infrastructure and ensuring the safe transportation of goods across the country. With Alaska’s growing energy and resource sectors, he will prioritize policies that support pipeline safety and promote energy security.

Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation Subcommittee

Congressman Begich will also serve on the Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation Subcommittee. In this capacity, he will advocate for the continued strength of the U.S. Coast Guard, critical for safeguarding American water. He will work to enhance maritime safety, improve port infrastructure, and protect Alaska’s vast coastline, ensuring the continued advancement of marine enterprises in Alaska.

“I came to Washington to get to work for the Alaskan people and these subcommittee assignments are an opportunity to do just that. I consider it an honor to have been selected to serve on these Alaska-specific subcommittees which provide an opportunity to strengthen our state’s transportation infrastructure, make Alaska more affordable for working families, and support our local economy. I look forward to fighting for transportation and infrastructure policies that improve safety, create jobs, and strengthen our national security,” said Congressman Begich.

Congressman Begich’s committee and subcommittee assignments reflect his dedication to addressing Alaska’s transportation needs, while prioritizing national security, economic growth, and a high quality of life for American families.

