Congressman Nick Begich Introduces Bill to Reauthorize National Volcano Monitoring System





WASHINGTON, D.C. – This week, Congressman Nick Begich (AK-R) introduced legislation to reauthorize the National Volcano Early Warning and Monitoring System (NVEWS) through 2030, ensuring continued investment in public safety and scientific monitoring of volcanic threats across the United States.

“Alaska is home to more than 130 volcanoes and many of them active. Their potential impact on aviation, energy, and communities in Alaska is significant,” said Congressman Begich. “Reauthorizing this critical system ensures that we remain prepared and proactive in protecting Alaskans and our infrastructure from future eruptions. This legislation is a smart investment in safety and commonsense governance.”

Originally authorized in 2019 under the John D. Dingell, Jr. Conservation, Management, and Recreation Act, NVEWS was established to improve monitoring, data collection, and emergency preparedness for the nation’s most threatening volcanoes. The reauthorization bill introduced by Congressman Begich includes technical updates and extends the program for an additional five years, without altering its original structure or funding levels.

In Alaska, this legislation is especially timely with Mount Spurr, an active volcano located 80 miles west of Anchorage having shown recent signs of unrest. In the event of an eruption, nearby communities like Tyonek could experience substantial volcanic ash, while Anchorage and the Mat-Su region could also see a significant accumulation, depending on wind direction. Ashfall of this magnitude can cause significantly disrupt aviation – especially in rural Alaska, where communities are reliant on air travel for access to supplies and medical care.

The National Volcano Early Warning and Monitoring System supports the U.S. Geological Survey’s efforts to modernize volcano monitoring equipment, improve data analysis, and enhance coordination among federal, state, and local emergency response agencies.

###



