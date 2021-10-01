Congressmen Don Young and Tom O’Halleran Initiate Bipartisan Fat Bear Week Bet





WASHINGTON, D.C. – Wednesday, Congressman Don Young (R-AK-AL) and Congressman Tom O’Halleran (D-AZ-01) shook hands on a friendly wager for Katmai National Park’s Fat Bear Week, agreeing that whichever chosen bear went farther in this year’s competition would win said Congressman a district product from the other’s home state.

Some of the largest brown bears on Earth make their home at Brooks River in Katmai National Park, Alaska. Fat Bear Week is an annual tournament celebrating their success in preparation for winter hibernation.

Young chose 747 and O’Halleran selected 480 Otis. Meet the bears HERE.

“Every year, Alaska’s Katmai National Park jumps into the national spotlight as Fat Bear Week begins. As a conservationist and sportsman, Fat Bear Week is one of my favorite ways to celebrate our National Parks and public lands,” said Congressman Don Young. “Congressman O’Halleran is a friend, and I have enjoyed working on crucial legislation with him. But I will be frank: he’s not going to win this competition. As a pilot and former Transportation Committee Chairman, I’m keeping an aviation theme and betting my luck on ‘747.’ I look forward to him packing on the salmon pounds so that I can win a unique item from Congressman O’Halleran’s home state of Arizona.”

“As a fan of our National Parks System and the wildlife these natural areas support, I always look forward to Fat Bear Week,”said Congressman Tom O’Halleran. “And, while I enjoy crossing the aisle to work with my friend on legislation, I’m even more excited by the prospect of beating him this week.”

Cast your votes for Day 1 Matchups HERE.

