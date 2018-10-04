Convicted Murderer Walks Away from Clithroe Center

Alaska Native News Oct 4, 2018.

The man convicted of the First-Degree Murder of roommate Milton Termini in December 1993, has walked away from the Clithroe Center it was reported by the Anchorage Police Department.

50-year-old Scott Brodine walked away from the center at 8:30 am on Wednesday and failed to return.

Brodine was sentenced to 60 years in prison with ten years suspended, followed by five years of supervised release following a jury trial.

Brodine moved in with Termini during the summer of 1993, and by December, he was dead by blunt force trauma. On the night of Termini’s death, Brodine had been out drinking and doing drugs with friends. He was dropped off at the apartment at approximately 10:30-11:30 pm after an argument where an intoxicated Brodine poured out a container of alcohol in the vehicle.

Later, Brodine would tell his female neighbor across the hall that something was wrong with Termini and she told him, without opening her door, to call the police. Instead of calling 911, Brodine instead called his brother in Oregon and told him that his roommate was dead. His brother also advised him to call the police. A short time later, Brodine did call police and investigators and EMS responded to the apartment. Brodine told investigators that his roommate was alive and sleeping roughly a half-hour earlier.

Investigators refuted that claim and said in court that Termini had been dead for quite some time prior to them arriving on scene. The SME report concluded that Termini died from blunt force trauma and died from a crushed Adam’s Apple that suffocated him.

Search warrants were issued and multiple instances of DNA evidence was gathered. Brodine exhibited high intoxication and was found to have minor injuries that included bruises and scratches. DNA evidence from Te3rmini’s fingernails would reveal Brodine’s DNA. Clothing seized from Brodine would also show a combination of Termini’s and Brodine’s blood DNA.

The apartment showed no signs of forced entry and the murder weapon was never found.

the jury would agree with prosecutors that Brodine had come back to the apartment and in an alcohol-fueled rage, killed Termini and got rid of the instrument he3 used to bludgeon Termini to death.







Eight days prior to Termini’s death, his ex-wife called in to 911 to request a welfare check on Termini. She told police that Termini was scared of Broddine and wanted him removed from his apartment. Responding officers were told by Termini that he wanted Brodine taken from his apartment, but police explained to him that “they could not remove Brodine from the apartment. Rather, Termini would have to evict Brodine or ask Brodine to leave voluntarily,” it was revealed in court.

Brodine is described as 6 ft. tall, 180 pounds with brown eyes and grey/brown hair. He was last seen wearing a short sleeve black t-shirt, blue jeans, and brown boots.