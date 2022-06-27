Cooling Center Open for Elders in Juneau

Dates: June 27-29, 2022

Times: 8:00 AM-5:00 PM

Location: Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall (320 West Willoughby Avenue • Juneau, AK)

Last week, the National Weather Service issued a special weather warning for a potential heat wave that could affect many Southeast Alaska communities. Although the heat wave has been downgraded, we are still expecting above normal temperatures reaching the upper 70s.

To ensure our Elders are comfortable, Tlingit & Haida has opened the Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall to serve as a cooling center. The hall will be open June 27-29, 2022 from 8:00 AM-5:00 PM and visitors will be asked to wear a mask.

If you are an Elder in Juneau and need relief from the heat, stop by the Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall to stay cool and enjoy air conditioning, food and drinks, door prizes and good company!

Safety Tips to Beat the Heat:

Locate fans for cooling.

Wear light-colored and loose-fitted clothes.

Drink plenty of fluids.

Apply sun protection.

Take breaks if you must be outdoors for extended periods.

Do not leave young children and pets unattended in closed vehicles.

Plan to check on the elderly, those who are home-bound, and other loved ones and neighbors who could be more vulnerable.