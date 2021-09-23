Correctional Officer Charged with Promoting Contraband in the First Degree





(Anchorage, AK) – On August 31, 2021, Anchorage Correctional Officer Joseph Tavai was charged with one count of misconduct involving a controlled substance in the third degree and one count of promoting contraband in the first degree. These charges stem from an investigation based on a tip from an inmate at the Anchorage Correctional Complex – West that stated a correctional officer was bringing illegal contraband into the facility. The Alaska State Troopers conducted the investigation.

Misconduct involving a controlled substance in the third degree is a class B felony. Mr. Tavai was also charged with promoting contraband in the first degree, a class C felony. The charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. If convicted, Mr. Tavai face sentences of up to ten years of imprisonment for the B felony and five years of imprisonment for the C felony.

The Superior Court issued a warrant for the arrest of Mr. Tavai in the amount of $500 cash performance. Mr. Tavai was picked up on the warrant and bailed out. He was arraigned before the Superior Court in Anchorage September 17, 2021 and a pre-indictment hearing date was set for September 23, 2021 at 2:00PM.

CONTACT: Assistant Attorney General Katholyn Runnels at (907) 269- 6306 or by email at the Office of Special Prosecutions LawOSP@alaska.gov

