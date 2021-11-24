Goose Creek Correctional Center Officer Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy and Bribery Charges





ANCHORAGE – A correctional officer at Goose Creek Correctional Center (GCCC) pleaded guilty to conspiracy and bribery charges for smuggling contraband into the prison in Wasilla, Alaska.

According to court documents, Angela Lincoln, 43, was a correctional officer at the Alaska Department of Corrections (DOC) facility from 2014 through mid-2020. Beginning in about 2019 she began smuggling contraband into GCCC including Suboxone strips and cell phones for an inmate who is serving a 100-year sentence. The inmate distributed the drugs within the prison and paid tens of thousands of dollars in bribe payments to Lincoln.

With support from his family members and non-inmate associates, who he called “grinders,” this inmate secretly arranged to deliver the contraband and cash payments to Lincoln. His associates would secretly visit Lincoln’s home and drop the contraband and bribe payments near her fence while no one was looking. They would hide the controlled substances inside books, plastic bottles or candy wrappers to avoid suspicion when dropping the package at the fence. Lincoln would then smuggle the contraband into Goose Creek using her official position to evade security screening, knowing that doing so was in violation of her official duties and knowing that she would be paid in exchange for delivering the contraband and drugs inside GCCC. To deliver the bribe payments to Lincoln, the “grinders” would launder the funds and hide cash in phony trinkets, greeting cards and stuffed animals. Lincoln continued to conceal the conspiracy when initially questioned by FBI agents, falsely reporting that the money was payments for old DVDs, video games and an old meat grinder. None of that was true, and the payments were really bribes paid in exchange for her smuggling efforts.

As a correctional officer she was required to protect inmates and staff by, among other things, ensuring that contraband – including drugs and cell phones – did not enter or remain in the facility where inmates could access them.

Goose Creek Correctional Center is an Alaska DOC-run medium-security prison for men located in Wasilla, Alaska. The facility houses up to approximately 1,300 inmates and employs approximately 333 staff members.

Lincoln’s sentencing hearing has not yet been set. She faces a maximum penalty of fifteen years in prison for the bribery and conspiracy charges. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting U.S. Attorney Bryan Wilson of the District of Alaska made the announcement.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating the case with valuable assistance provided by the Alaska Department of Corrections.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Emily Allen, Kelly Cavanaugh and Ryan Tansey are prosecuting the case.

