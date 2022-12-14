Court Services Officer Curtis Worland Dies During Muskox Attack





(Nome, AK) – Alaska State Troopers Court Services Officer Curtis Worland was tragically killed Tuesday during a muskox attack near Nome. CSO Worland was attempting to haze a group of muskox from near a dog kennel at his home when one of the muskox attacked him. CSO Worland was sadly declared deceased at the scene.

“Curtis proudly wore the Court Services Officer uniform and honorably served the people of Alaska for 13 years. He was a proud member of the Nome community and a dedicated member of the Alaska law enforcement family,” said Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell. “I hope that Alaskans will keep Curtis’ family, friends, loved ones, and the Alaska State Troopers in your thoughts as we process this tragic loss for our state. He will be sorely missed by the DPS family.”

The Alaska State Troopers in coordination with the Alaska Wildlife Troopers and Alaska Department of Fish and Game are investigating the incident.

CSO Worland has been serving the people of Alaska as a Court Services Officer since December 2009. He has worked at the Nome Alaska State Trooper post during his entire career.

