NYO Games to Get Underway





ANCHORAGE – Cook Inlet Tribal Council (CITC) will welcome hundreds of athletes from communities throughout Alaska to compete in the 2024 Senior Games at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage on April 25-27.

The purpose of the NYO Games is to emphasize competition and support among athletes while promoting an appreciation of Alaska Native traditions while building self-esteem and leadership skills. Student athletes (grades 7-12) will compete in the games and celebrate Alaska’s history. The 11 NYO events are designed to test skills and abilities originally used to maintain fitness for subsistence activities.

2024 Competition Events:

Alaskan High Kick

Eskimo Stick Pull

Indian Stick Pull

Kneel Jump

One-foot High Kick

One-hand Reach

Seal Hop

Scissor Broad Jump

Toe Kick

Two-foot High Kick

Wrist Carry

In addition to the Senior Games, younger athletes in grades 1-6 compete each February in the Junior Games (JNYO). Each year, thousands of students from more than 100 communities across Alaska participate in the Junior and Senior games. Hosting NYO is made possible by the many generous sponsors, individuals and businesses who donate their time and talent.

For event questions, visit the 2024 Schedule of Events or contact please contact Adele Villa, NYO Coordinator, (281) 961-4928, avilla@citci.org. For media inquiries, view the 2024 Media Kit. Media contacts: CITC Senior Director of Communications Brad Hillwig at (907) 317-8402 or email: bhillwig@citici.org and NYO Head Official Nicole Johnson at (907) 529-1147 or email: njohnson@citci.or



