COVID-19 DAILY SUMMARY – April 26, 2021







OVERVIEW – 430 new cases | 12/1 deaths | 37 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 42.4% of Alaskans vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to reopen our economy. Until more people are vaccinated and case rates are lower in Alaska, take precautions including wearing a mask, staying six feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces. Learn more at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 49.2% of Alaskans age 16 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

42.4% of Alaskans 16 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans age 16 and older by region:

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 63.3%

YK-Delta Region: 59.1%

Juneau Region: 58.3%

Northwest Region: 49.6%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 46.3%

Anchorage Region: 45.3%

Southwest Region: 44%

Other Interior Region: 42.6%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 36.9%

Fairbanks Region: 33.9%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 28.7%

For more information about vaccines, visit covidvax.alaska.gov.

CASES – DHSS today announced 12 deaths of Alaska residents, one death of a nonresident and 430 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska over the past three days. 419 were residents in: Fairbanks (125), Anchorage (86), Wasilla (52), North Pole (32), Palmer (30), Tok (10), Soldotna (8), Eagle River (7), Northwest Arctic Borough (7), Utqiaġvik (7), Ketchikan (5), Kenai (4), Kusilvak Census Area (4), Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area (4), Chugiak (3), Juneau (3), Bethel Census Area (2), Big Lake (2), Copper River Census Area (2), Craig (2), Kodiak (2), Southeast Fairbanks Census Area (2), and one each in Delta Junction, Denali Borough, Dillingham, Ester, Fairbanks North Star Borough, Haines, Homer, Hoonah-Angoon and Yakutat, Kenai Peninsula Borough South, Seward, Sitka, Skagway, Sutton-Alpine, Unalaska, Valdez, Willow and (4) locations under investigation.

Eleven new nonresident cases were identified in:

Fairbanks: five with purposes under investigation

Valdez: two with purposes under investigation

Anchorage: one with purpose under investigation

Northwest Arctic Borough: one with purpose under investigation

Prudhoe Bay: one in North Slope oil industry

Wasilla: one with purpose under investigation

Twenty resident cases were added to the dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 64,786 and the total number of nonresident cases to 2,723.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,463 resident hospitalizations and 341 resident deaths, with twelve new hospitalizations and twelve new resident deaths reported over the past three days. One new nonresident death was also reported. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the individuals who died.







Twelve deaths of Alaska residents over the past several months were identified through death certificate review:

Male Fairbanks resident in his 70s died out of state

Female Bethel resident who was 80 years or older

Male Wasilla resident in his 70s

Male Wasilla resident in his 70s

Female Wasilla resident in her 70s

Female Wasilla resident in her 60s

Male Wasilla resident in his 20s died out of state

Female Mat-Su Borough resident died in her 40s out of state

Female Anchorage resident in her 70s

Male Anchorage resident in his 50s

Female Anchorage resident in her 30s died out of state

Male Aleutians West Census Areas resident in his 70s died out of state

One death of a nonresident was also identified through death certificate review:

Male nonresident in his 50s died in the Aleutians East Borough

There are currently 37 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and two additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 39 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Five of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 3.6%.

TESTING – A total of 2,072,654 tests have been conducted, with 33,999 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.79%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 21.62 cases per 100,000. Seven regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission. Four regions are at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission and no regions are at low alert with minimal transmission.

High (>10 cases/100,000)

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 40.21 cases per 100,000

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 37.13 cases per 100,000

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 19.03 cases per 100,000

Other Interior Region: 18.14 cases per 100,000

Anchorage Municipality: 17.08 cases per 100,000

YK-Delta Region: 12.38 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 11.92 cases per 100,000

Intermediate (>4.8-10 cases/100,000)

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 8.75 cases per 100,000

Juneau City and Borough: 7.42 cases per 100,000

Northwest Region: 7.37 cases per 100,000

Southwest Region: 5.08 cases per 100,000