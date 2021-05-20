COVID-19 DAILY SUMMARY – May 19, 2021







OVERVIEW – 97 new cases | 1 death | 23 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 47.4% of Alaskans vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to reopen our economy. Learn more about the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

NOTE: Vaccination rate data will not be updated on today’s Alaska COVID-19 Information Hub dashboard. The rates below are current as of May 17, 2021.

VACCINATIONS – 53.1% of Alaskans age 16 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

47.4% of Alaskans 16 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans age 16 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 68.6%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 66.4%

YK-Delta Region: 63.2%

Northwest Region: 52.1%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 51.2%

Southwest Region: 50.9%

Anchorage Region: 50%

Other Interior Region: 49.4%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 40.9%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 40.2%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 32.5%

For more information about vaccines, visit covidvax.alaska.gov.

Please note, the data team continues to work to resolve issues on the vaccine dashboard that result in mismatched data between the gauges and counts and the data referenced on the census area and borough map. This may result in unexpected fluctuations from day-to-day, but we anticipate resolution by the end of this week.

CASES – DHSS today announced one new death of an Alaska resident and 97 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 95 were residents in: Anchorage (22), Ketchikan (12), Fairbanks (9), Wasilla (9), Chugach Census Area (8), Palmer (6), Hooper Bay (4), Eagle River (3), Aleutians East Borough (2), Bethel Census Area (2), Craig (2), Ester (2), Ketchikan Gateway Borough (2), Metlakatla (2), North Pole (2), and one each in Anchor Point, Chugiak, Delta Junction, Homer, Juneau, Petersburg, Sterling, and Tok.

Two new nonresident cases were identified in:

Juneau: one with purpose mining

Anchorage: one with purpose under investigation

One resident case and one nonresident case were added to the dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 66,963 and the total number of nonresident cases to 2,793.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,548 resident hospitalizations and 362 resident deaths, with three new hospitalizations and one new resident death reported. The individual who died was a male Palmer resident in his 60s. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the individual who died. One death previously reported as a female Anchorage resident in her 50s has been recategorized as a nonresident visitor who died in Anchorage.







There are currently 23 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and four additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 27 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Two of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 2.1%.

TESTING – A total of 2,212,533 tests have been conducted, with 21,562 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 1.68%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 10.08 cases per 100,000. Four regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission; five regions are at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission; and two regions are at low alert with minimal transmission.

High (>10 cases/100,000)

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 57.82 cases per 100,000

Other Interior Region: 15.98 cases per 100,000

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 12.2 cases per 100,000

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 12.05 cases per 100,000

Intermediate (>4.8-10 cases/100,000)

Anchorage Municipality: 7.64 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 7.35 cases per 100,000

Juneau City and Borough: 7.19 cases per 100,000

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 7.15 cases per 100,000

YK-Delta Region: 6.6 cases per 100,000

Low (0-4.8 cases/100,000)

Northwest Region: 3.69 cases per 100,000

Southwest Region: 2.94 cases per 100,000





