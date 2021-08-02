COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – August 2, 2021







Due to the statewide alert level being at high for two weeks, DHSS will resume updating all dashboards on the data hub on a daily Monday-Friday basis (except for holidays) beginning today, Aug. 2. The data summary that is emailed to subscribers and posted to social media will also follow the M-F daily reporting.

OVERVIEW – 751 new cases | 0 deaths | 99 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 52.4% of Alaskans 12+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to reopen our economy. Learn more about the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people, including their recent change to masking guidance, at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 57.8% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

52.4% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans age 12 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 74.3%

YK-Delta Region: 69.7%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 68.7%

Southwest Region: 63.1%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 61.8%

Northwest Region: 56.6%

Anchorage Region: 54.3%

Other Interior Region: 53.5%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 46.4%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 44.5%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 36.7%

For more information about vaccines, visit covidvax.alaska.gov.

CASES – DHSS today announced 751 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska over the past three days:

July 30 – 209 residents, 14 nonresidents

July 31 – 268 residents, 20 nonresidents

August 1 – 226 residents, 14 nonresidents

703 total residents in: Anchorage (283), Wasilla (53), Kenai (40), Soldotna (34), Eagle River (33), Sitka (27), Fairbanks (22), Juneau (21), Palmer (20), Kodiak (19), Northwest Arctic Borough (16), North Pole (12), Prince Of Wales-Hyder Census Area (11), Craig (9), Ketchikan (8), Kotzebue (8), Chugiak (7), Cordova (7), Bethel (6), Kenai Peninsula Borough North (6), Nome Census Area (6), Big Lake (5), Seward (4), Dillingham Census Area (3), Nikiski (3), Nome (3), Sterling (3), Utqiaġvik (3), Chugach Census Area (2), Copper River Census Area (2), Fairbanks North Star Borough (2), Homer (2), Hooper Bay (2), Kenai Peninsula Borough South (2), Skagway (2), Sutton-Alpine (2), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (2) and one each in Aleutians East Borough, Bethel Census Area, Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula, Douglas, Girdwood, Houston, Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Metlakatla, Salcha, Southeast Fairbanks Census Area, Tok, Valdez and Wrangell.

48 nonresident cases were identified in:

Anchorage: 3 visitors, 15 with purposes under investigation

Juneau: 4 with purposes under investigation

Soldotna: 4 with purposes under investigation

Sitka: 1 in tourism, 2 with purposes under investigation

Wasilla: 3 with purposes under investigation

Fairbanks: 2 with purposes under investigation

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 2 with purposes under investigation

Prudhoe Bay: 1 in North Slope oil industry

Locations under investigation: 11 with purposes under investigation

No adjustments were made to the dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 72,988 and the total number of nonresident cases to 3,249.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,732 resident hospitalizations and 382 resident deaths, with no new hospitalizations or resident deaths reported over the last three days.







There are currently 99 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and one additional patient who is considered a person under investigation (PUI) for a total of 100 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Eighteen of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 11.1%.

TESTING – A total of 2,509,643 tests have been conducted, with 27,567 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 6.01%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 30.3 cases per 100,000. All eleven regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission; no regions are at intermediate or low alert status.

High (>10 cases/100,000)

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 93.50 cases per 100,000

Other Interior Region: 53.80 cases per 100,000

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 47.30 cases per 100,000

Juneau City and Borough: 36.20 cases per 100,000

YK-Delta Region: 34.40 cases per 100,000

Anchorage Municipality: 31.40 cases per 100,000

Southwest Region: 28.30 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 26.70 cases per 100,000

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 19.00 cases per 100,000

Northwest Region: 18.40 cases per 100,000

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 12.40 cases per 100,000

Intermediate (>5-10 cases/100,000)

Low (0-5 cases/100,000)





