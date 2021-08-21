COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – August 20, 2021







OVERVIEW – 471 new cases | 2 deaths | 125 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 53.7% of Alaskans 12+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people, including their recent change to masking guidance, at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 59.7% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

53.7% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans age 12 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 75.8%

YK-Delta Region: 71.2%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 70.5%

Southwest Region: 64.1%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 63%

Northwest Region: 58.2%

Anchorage Region: 55.7%

Other Interior Region: 54.8%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 47.4%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 45.7%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 37.7%

For more information about vaccines, visit covidvax.alaska.gov.

CASES – DHSS today announced two deaths of Alaska residents and 471 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska yesterday. 443 were residents in: Anchorage (140), Wasilla (44), Bethel Census Area (31), Fairbanks (31), Palmer (28), Juneau (22), Ketchikan (14), Eagle River (13), Homer (12), Kusilvak Census Area (10), Kodiak (9), Sitka (7), Valdez (7), Soldotna (6), Kenai (5), Nome Census Area (5), Seward (5), Unalaska (5), Bethel (4), North Pole (4), Douglas (3), Houston (3), Nikiski (3), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (3), Chugiak (2), Copper River Census Area (2), Kenai Peninsula Borough North (2), North Slope Borough (2), Utqiaġvik (2), and one each in Anchor Point, Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula, Chevak, Craig, Dillingham, Dillingham Census Area, Girdwood, Haines, Healy, Hooper Bay, Kenai Peninsula Borough South, Ketchikan Gateway Borough, Mat-Su Borough, Nome, Northwest Arctic Borough, Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area, Sterling, Willow and Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon.

28 new nonresident cases were identified in:

Anchorage: 1 in ‘other’ industry, 10 with purposes under investigation

Fairbanks: 4 with purposes under investigation

Juneau: 3 in tourism

North Slope Borough: 2 in North Slope oil industry

Petersburg: 2 with purposes under investigation

Ketchikan: 1 in tourism, 1 with purpose under investigation

Soldotna: 1 with purpose under investigation

Location under investigation: 3 with purposes under investigation

Two resident cases were subtracted from the cases dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 79,479 and the total number of nonresident cases to 3,677.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,909 resident hospitalizations and 406 resident deaths, with 20 new hospitalizations and two new Alaska resident deaths reported yesterday.







One death was recent:

Female Anchorage resident in her 30s

One death was identified through death certificate review:

Male Prince of Wales-Hyder resident 80+

Our thoughts are with their families and loved ones.

There are currently 125 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and no additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 125 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Nineteen of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 11.3%.

TESTING – A total of 2,639,272 tests have been conducted, with 35,807 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 7.12%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 429.0. For boroughs and census areas: 25 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), 1 area is at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), 1 area is at the moderate alert level (>10-49.99) and 1 area is at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the cases dashboard at experience.arcgis.com/experience/2d19dc2b5c7e4b399ff6495a8950493d/

Notes: Reports are received electronically, by phone and by fax. Cases are verified, redundancies are eliminated and then cases are entered into the data system that feeds into Alaska’s Coronavirus Response Hub. When there is a high number of reports being received, this may cause delays in getting reports entered and counted. Personnel continue to focus on the effort to process and count reports and minimize the delay from receipt to posting on the hub.

There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report. Each case is an individual person even if they are tested multiple times. Total tests are a not a count of unique individuals tested and includes both positive and negative results. The current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data compared to the cumulative total hospitalizations. Current hospitalizations are reported for all facilities, not just general acute care and critical access facilities. Total number of hospital beds available fluctuate daily as the number of available hospital staff changes. All data reported in real-time, on a daily basis, should be considered preliminary and subject to change. To view more data visit data.coronavirus.alaska.gov.





