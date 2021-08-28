COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – August 27, 2021







OVERVIEW – 536 new cases | 0 deaths | 142 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 54.6% of Alaskans 12+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people, including their recent change to masking guidance, at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 60.4% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

54.6% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans age 12 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 77.9%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 72.8%

YK-Delta Region: 71.9%

Southwest Region: 64.9%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 63.6%

Northwest Region: 59.7%

Anchorage Region: 56.6%

Other Interior Region: 55.5%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 48.1%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 46.3%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 38.4%

For more information about vaccines, visit covidvax.alaska.gov.

CASES – DHSS today announced 536 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska yesterday. 511 were residents of: Anchorage (179), Wasilla (46), Juneau (28), Homer (21), Palmer (21), Fairbanks (19), Bethel Census Area (16), Wrangell (14), Ketchikan (13), Valdez (13), North Pole (11), Kenai (11), Eagle River (10), Utqiaġvik (10), Bethel (9), Soldotna (9), Chugiak (6), Haines (6), Kenai Peninsula Borough North (6), Craig (4), Dillingham Census Area (4), Kodiak (4), Kusilvak Census Area (4), Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area (4), Anchor Point (3), Douglas (3), Sutton-Alpine (3), Unalaska (3), Kenai Peninsula Borough South (2), Big Lake (2), Girdwood (2), North Slope Borough (2), Matanuska-Susitna Borough (2), Seward (2), Sitka (2), Willow (2), and one each in Chevak, Delta Junction, Fairbanks North Star Borough, Hoonah-Angoon and Yakutat combined, Houston, Ketchikan Gateway Borough, Kotzebue, Metlakatla, Petersburg, Salcha and Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area plus four cases with location under investigation.

25 new nonresident cases were identified in:

Location under investigation: 3 with purpose under investigation and 2 with purpose in tourism

Ketchikan and Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 4 with purposes in tourism and 1 purpose under investigation

Anchorage: 3 with purposes under investigation

Fairbanks: 2 with purposes under investigation

Wasilla: 2 with purposes under investigation

Seward: 1 with purpose in tourism and 1 with purpose under investigation

Yakutat and Hoonah-Angoon Combined: 1 with purpose under investigation

Soldotna: 1 with purpose under investigation

Kenai Peninsula Borough South: 1 with purpose under investigation

Prudhoe Bay: 1 in North Slope oil industry

Sitka: 1 with purpose under investigation

Juneau: 1 with purpose in tourism

Two resident case were subtracted from the cases dashboard and one nonresident case was added due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 82,880 and the total number of nonresident cases to 3,873.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,973 resident hospitalizations and 427 resident deaths, with six new hospitalizations and no new deaths reported yesterday.







There are currently 142 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and four additional patients who are considered a person under investigation (PUI) for a total of 146 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Twenty-seven of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 15%.

TESTING – A total of 2,701,808 tests have been conducted, with 39,932 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 7.36%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 465.8. For boroughs and census areas: 27 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), 0 areas are at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), 1 area is at the moderate alert level (>10-49.99) and 0 areas are at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the cases dashboard at experience.arcgis.com/experience/2d19dc2b5c7e4b399ff6495a8950493d/

Notes: Reports are received electronically, by phone and by fax. Cases are verified, redundancies are eliminated and then cases are entered into the data system that feeds into Alaska’s Coronavirus Response Hub. When there is a high number of reports being received, this may cause delays in getting reports entered and counted. Personnel continue to focus on the effort to process and count reports and minimize the delay from receipt to posting on the hub.

There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report. Each case is an individual person even if they are tested multiple times. Total tests are a not a count of unique individuals tested and includes both positive and negative results. The current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data compared to the cumulative total hospitalizations. Current hospitalizations are reported for all facilities, not just general acute care and critical access facilities. Total number of hospital beds available fluctuate daily as the number of available hospital staff changes. All data reported in real-time, on a daily basis, should be considered preliminary and subject to change. To view more data visit data.coronavirus.alaska.gov.





