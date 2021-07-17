COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – July 16, 2021







OVERVIEW – 284 new cases | 0 deaths | 56 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: intermediate | 51% of Alaskans 12+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to reopen our economy. Learn more about the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 56% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

51% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans age 12 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 73%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 68%

YK-Delta Region: 68%

Southwest Region: 62%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 61%

Northwest Region: 56%

Anchorage Region: 53%

Other Interior Region: 53%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 46%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 44%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 36%

For more information about vaccines, visit covidvax.alaska.gov.

CASES – DHSS today announced 284 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska over the past two days:

July 14 – 120 residents, 12 nonresidents

July 15 – 144 residents, 8 nonresidents

264 total residents in: Anchorage (115), Sitka (38), Cordova (17), Homer (14), Kenai (10), Fairbanks (8), Wasilla (8), Anchor Point (7), Juneau (5), Kodiak (4), Hooper Bay (3), North Pole (3), Palmer (3), Petersburg (3), Bethel (2), Bethel Census Area (2), Chugiak (2), Eagle River (2), Seward (2), Skagway (2), Soldotna (2), and one each in Chevak, Fairbanks North Star Borough, Girdwood, Healy, Kenai Peninsula Borough South, Kotzebue, Kusilvak Census Area, Northwest Arctic Borough, Sterling, Willow and (2) unknown locations.

20 nonresident cases were identified in:

Homer: three with purposes under investigation

Anchorage: two with purposes under investigation

Cordova: two with purposes under investigation

Juneau: two with purposes under investigation

Kenai: two with purposes under investigation

Kodiak: two in seafood industry

Fairbanks: one in ‘other’ industry

Girdwood: one with purpose under investigation

Seward: one visitor

Sitka: one with purpose under investigation

Soldotna: one in ‘other’ industry

Location under investigation: two with purposes under investigation

Two resident cases and one nonresident case were added to the dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 69,453 and the total number of nonresident cases to 2,987.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,665 resident hospitalizations and 374 resident deaths, with seven new hospitalizations and no new resident deaths reported over the last two days.







There are currently 56 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and one additional patient who is considered a person under investigation (PUI) for a total of 57 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Eight of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 5.2%.

TESTING – A total of 2,428,810 tests have been conducted, with 16,413 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 3.52%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is intermediate at 9.6 cases per 100,000. Five regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission; no regions are at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission; and six regions are at low alert with minimal transmission.

High (>10 cases/100,000)

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 37.10 cases per 100,000

Other Interior Region: 14.80 cases per 100,000

YK-Delta Region: 13.20 cases per 100,000

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 13.20 cases per 100,000

Anchorage Municipality: 13.00 cases per 100,000

Intermediate (>5-10 cases/100,000)

Low (0-5 cases/100,000)

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 4.30 cases per 100,000

Juneau City and Borough: 4.30 cases per 100,000

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 4.00 cases per 100,000

Southwest Region: 2.80 cases per 100,000

Northwest Region: 2.60 cases per 100,000

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 2.00 cases per 100,000





