COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – July 14, 2021







OVERVIEW – 247 new cases | 0 deaths| 50 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: intermediate | 51% of Alaskans 12+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to reopen our economy. Learn more about the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 56% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

51% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans age 12 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 73%

YK-Delta Region: 68%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 67%

Southwest Region: 62%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 61%

Northwest Region: 56%

Anchorage Region: 53%

Other Interior Region: 52%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 45%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 44%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 36%

For more information about vaccines, visit covidvax.alaska.gov.

CASES – DHSS today announced 247 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska over the past two days:

July 12 – 99 residents, 3 nonresidents

July 13 – 136 residents, 9 nonresidents

235 total residents in: Anchorage (115), Sitka (29), Palmer (11), Wasilla (10), Hooper Bay (9), Cordova (8), Kenai (7), Chugiak (6), Homer (5), Ketchikan (5), Soldotna (5), Eagle River (4), Kenai Peninsula Borough- North (3), Fairbanks (2), Matanuska-Susitna Borough (2), Nome (2), Tok (2), Unalaska (2), and one each in Bethel Census Area, Chevak, Girdwood, Juneau, Kenai Peninsula Borough- South, Kusilvak Census Area, Petersburg, and Wrangell.

Twelve new nonresident cases were identified in:

Anchorage: three with purpose under investigation

Juneau: two with purpose under investigation

Petersburg: one with purpose under investigation

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: one with purpose under investigation

Tok: one with purpose under investigation

Location under investigation: four with purpose under investigation

One resident case was added and no nonresident cases were added to the dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 69,187and the total number of nonresident cases to 2,966.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,658 resident hospitalizations and 374 resident deaths, with fifteen new hospitalizations and no new resident deaths reported.

There are currently 50 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and two additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 52 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Three of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 4.7%.

Note: There has been a slight change in the Hospital Dashboard display. The dashboard now defaults to the number of hospitalizations for all facilities. Previously, the dashboard default included only general acute care and critical access facilities. An error was also resolved that resulted in falsely low numbers being displayed when that filter was set to ‘no.’

TESTING – A total of 2,421,666 tests have been conducted, with 16,759 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.67%.

Variants of concern situation summary

B.1.1.7 – Alpha (21 added since last report)

Seeing this variant widely in Alaska (and the nation)

P.1 – Gamma (6 added since last report)

No new regions (has been seen in most regions of the state)

Evidence of community-transmission

B.1.617.2/AY.1 – Delta (21 added in this report)

Many regions with cases this week Anchorage, Mat-Su, Interior

Transmission Household/secondary clusters Travel-associated (new report in Southwest) Community

Vaccine status Several still under investigation, but several are confirmed vaccine breakthrough (see figure in report for full distribution of VB by variant)



Through July 13, the total number of B.1.1.7 (Alpha) cases is 384; P.1 (Gamma) cases is 65; and B.1.617.2/AY.1 (Delta) cases is 58. The weekly genomic surveillance report will be updated online at hss.state.ak.us/covid19/humancov/AKSeqCon_GenomicSituationReport.pdf.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is intermediate at 7.9 cases per 100,000. Four regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission; two regions are at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission; and five regions are at low alert with minimal transmission.

High (>10 cases/100,000)

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 24.20 cases per 100,000

YK-Delta Region: 15.10 cases per 100,000

Anchorage Municipality: 11.10 cases per 100,000

Other Interior Region: 10.80 cases per 100,000

Intermediate (>5-10 cases/100,000)

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 9.60 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 5.40 cases per 100,000

Low (0-5 cases/100,000)

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 3.70 cases per 100,000

Juneau City and Borough: 3.40 cases per 100,000

Northwest Region: 2.90 cases per 100,000

Southwest Region: 2.00 cases per 100,000

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 1.50 cases per 100,000





