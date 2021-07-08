COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – July 7, 2021







Reporting data for 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. July 2-6

OVERVIEW – 214 new cases | 0 deaths| 22 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: intermediate | 51% of Alaskans 12+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to reopen our economy. Learn more about the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 56% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

51% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans age 12 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 72%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 67%

YK-Delta Region: 66%

Southwest Region: 61%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 60%

Northwest Region: 55%

Anchorage Region: 53%

Other Interior Region: 52%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 45%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 43%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 35%

For more information about vaccines, visit covidvax.alaska.gov.

CASES – DHSS today announced 214 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska over the past five days:

July 2 – 42 residents, 4 nonresidents

July 3 – 40 residents, 2 nonresidents

July 4 – 34 residents, 0 nonresidents

July 5 – 25 residents, 5 nonresidents

July 6 – 57 residents, 5 nonresidents

198 total residents in: Anchorage (112), Juneau (9), Wasilla (9), Eagle River (7), Hooper Bay (7), Soldotna (7), Palmer (5), Sitka (5), Cordova (4), Fairbanks (4), Nome Census Area (3), Seward (3), Sterling (3), Girdwood (2), Homer (2), Kenai (2), Kodiak (2), and one each in Anchor Point, Bethel Census Area, Chugiak, Hoonah-Angoon/ Yakutat combined, Ketchikan, Kusilvak Census Area, Nome, North Pole, Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area, and Utqiaġvik.

Sixteen new nonresident cases were identified in:

Anchorage: two with purpose “visitor”, one with purpose “other”, four with purpose under investigation

Wasilla: two with purpose under investigation

Juneau: one with purpose under investigation

Ketchikan: one with purpose under investigation

Soldotna: one with purpose tourism

Unalaska: one with purpose seafood

Utqiaġvik: one with purpose under investigation

Location under investigation: one with purpose seafood and one with purpose tourism

Two resident cases were subtracted and two nonresident cases were added to the dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 68,674 and the total number of nonresident cases to 2,924.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,625 resident hospitalizations and 370 resident deaths, with six new hospitalizations and no new resident deaths reported.







There are currently 22 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and one additional patient who is considered a person under investigation (PUI) for a total of 23 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Six of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 2.6%.

TESTING – A total of 2,395,221 tests have been conducted, with 11,578 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.24%.

Variants of concern situation summary

B.1.1.7 – Alpha (18 added since last report)

Seeing this variant widely in Alaska (and the nation)

P.1 – Gamma (9 added since last report)

No new regions (has been seen in most regions of the state)

Evidence of community-transmission

B.1.617.2/AY.1 – Delta (24 added in this report)

Most regions with cases this week Anchorage, Mat-Su, Interior, Southeast

Transmission Household/secondary clusters Travel-associated Community (Anchorage)

Vaccine status Several still under investigation, but 4 appear to be confirmed VB



Through July 7, the total number of B.1.1.7 (Alpha) cases is 366; P.1 (Gamma) cases is 60; and B.1.617.2/AY.1 (Delta) cases is 37. The weekly genomic surveillance report will be updated online at hss.state.ak.us/covid19/humancov/AKSeqCon_GenomicSituationReport.pdf.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is intermediate at 5.16 cases per 100,000. One region of Alaska is in high alert status with widespread community transmission; three regions are at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission; and seven regions are at low alert with minimal transmission.

High (>10 cases/100,000)

YK-Delta Region: 17.60 cases per 100,000

Intermediate (>5-10 cases/100,000)

Anchorage Municipality: 7.60 cases per 100,000

Northwest Region: 6.60 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 5.60 cases per 100,000

Low (0-5 cases/100,000)

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 3.50 cases per 100,000

Other Interior Region: 3.10 cases per 100,000

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 3.10 cases per 100,000

Juneau City and Borough: 3.10 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 2.90 cases per 100,000

Southwest Region: 1.30 cases per 100,000

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 0.80 cases per 100,000





