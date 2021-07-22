COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – July 21, 2021







OVERVIEW – 472 new cases | 1 death | 70 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 52% of Alaskans 12+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to reopen our economy. Learn more about the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 57% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

52% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans age 12 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 74%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 68%

YK-Delta Region: 68%

Southwest Region: 62%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 61%

Northwest Region: 56%

Anchorage Region: 54%

Other Interior Region: 53%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 46%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 44%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 36%

For more information about vaccines, visit covidvax.alaska.gov.

CASES – DHSS today announced one death of an Alaska resident and 472 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska over the past two days:

July 19 – 217 residents, 21 nonresidents

July 20 – 218 residents, 16 nonresidents

435 total residents in: Anchorage (153), Sitka (62), Juneau (27), Homer (22), Palmer (21), Cordova (19), Wasilla (15), Fairbanks (14), Soldotna (14), Kodiak (11), Seward (10), Bethel Census Area (8), Bethel (6), Kenai (6), Kenai Peninsula Borough North (6), Chugiak (5), Eagle River (5), Ketchikan (5), Sterling (4), Hooper Bay (3), Kenai Peninsula Borough South (3), Unalaska (3), Anchor Point (2), Utqiaġvik (2) and one each in Aleutians East Borough, Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula, Copper River Census Area, Douglas, Girdwood, Kusilvak Census Area, North Pole, Sutton-Alpine and Valdez.

37 nonresident cases were identified in:

Cordova: 5 in seafood industry, 2 with purposes under investigation

Sitka: 7 with purposes under investigation

Wasilla: 6 with purposes under investigation

Anchorage: 4 with purposes under investigation

Kenai Peninsula Borough unspecified: 2 in tourism, 1 with purpose under investigation

Homer: 2 with purposes under investigation

Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 1 with purpose under investigation

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 1 with purpose under investigation

Location under investigation: 6 with purposes under investigation

Two resident cases and one nonresident case were added to the dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 70,328 and the total number of nonresident cases to 3,046.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,678 resident hospitalizations and 375 resident deaths, with eleven new hospitalizations and one new resident death reported over the last two days. The individual who died was a female Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area resident in her 70s. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones.







There are currently 70 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and no additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 70 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Twelve of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 6.2%.

TESTING – A total of 2,447,264 tests have been conducted, with 19,308 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 5.35%.

Variants of concern situation summary

Alpha (B.1.1.7) – 27 added since last report

Seeing this variant widely in Alaska and the nation

Gamma (P.1) – 5 added since last report

No new regions but this variant has been seen in most regions of the state

Delta (B.1.617.2-like) – 56 added in this report

Although this variant has been seen in most regions, this week most samples were from Anchorage

As of July 20, the total number of Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases is 411; Gamma (P.1) cases is 70; and Delta (B.1.617.2-like) cases is 114. The weekly genomic surveillance report is online at hss.state.ak.us/covid19/humancov/AKSeqCon_GenomicSituationReport.pdf.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 16.2 cases per 100,000. Seven regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission; two regions are at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission; and two regions are at low alert with minimal transmission.

High (>10 cases/100,000)

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 71.10 cases per 100,000

Other Interior Region: 25.80 cases per 100,000

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 25.60 cases per 100,000

Anchorage Municipality: 20.10 cases per 100,000

YK-Delta Region: 17.10 cases per 100,000

Juneau City and Borough: 12.40 cases per 100,000

Southwest Region: 10.10 cases per 100,000

Intermediate (>5-10 cases/100,000)

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 7.20 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 5.40 cases per 100,000

Low (0-5 cases/100,000)

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 3.50 cases per 100,000

Northwest Region: 2.90 cases per 100,000





