COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – July 9, 2021







OVERVIEW – 135 new cases | 2 deaths| 28 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: intermediate | 51% of Alaskans 12+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to reopen our economy. Learn more about the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 56% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

51% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans age 12 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 72%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 67%

YK-Delta Region: 67%

Southwest Region: 61%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 60%

Northwest Region: 55%

Anchorage Region: 53%

Other Interior Region: 52%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 45%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 43%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 35%

For more information about vaccines, visit covidvax.alaska.gov.

CASES – DHSS today announced two deaths of Alaska residents and 135 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska over the past two days:

July 7 – 69 residents, 13 nonresidents

July 8 – 49 residents, 4 nonresidents

118 total residents in: Anchorage (71), Sitka (12), Cordova (8), Bethel Census Area (4), Fairbanks (3), Anchor Point (2), Ketchikan (2), Kusilvak Census Area (2), Soldotna (2), and one each in Bethel, Eagle River, Homer, Hooper Bay, Kenai Peninsula Borough- North, Kodiak, Palmer, Petersburg, Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area, Tok, Unalaska, and Wasilla.

Seventeen new nonresident cases were identified in:

Anchorage: one with purpose “other”, five with purposes under investigation

Wasilla: three with purposes under investigation

Bethel: one with purpose “other”, one with purpose under investigation

Cordova: one with purpose “other”

Petersburg: one with purpose under investigation

Sitka: one with purpose under investigation

Soldotna: one with purpose under investigation

Location under investigation: two with purposes under investigation

One resident case and one nonresident case were subtracted from the dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 68,791 and the total number of nonresident cases to 2,940.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,639 resident hospitalizations and 372 resident deaths, with fourteen new hospitalizations and two new resident deaths reported.







The individuals who died were:

an Anchorage female resident in her 40s

a Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area male aged over 80 years old who was identified through the death certificate review process

Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones.

There are currently 28 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and no additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 28 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Four of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 3.2%.

TESTING – A total of 2,401,851 tests have been conducted, with 11,745 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.43%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is intermediate at 5.62 cases per 100,000. Two regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission; one region is at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission; and eight regions are at low alert with minimal transmission.

High (>10 cases/100,000)

YK-Delta Region: 16.50 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 10.20 cases per 100,000

Intermediate (>5-10 cases/100,000)

Other Interior Region: 5.80 cases per 100,000

Low (0-5 cases/100,000)

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 4.10 cases per 100,000

Anchorage Municipality: 4.00 cases per 100,000

Northwest Region: 4.00 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 3.30 cases per 100,000

Juneau City and Borough: 3.10 cases per 100,000

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 2.80 cases per 100,000

Southwest Region: 1.50 cases per 100,000

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 1.00 cases per 100,000





