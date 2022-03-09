COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – Mar. 9, 2022





OVERVIEW – 1,435 new cases* | 10 deaths* | 64 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 59.3% of Alaskans 5+ vaccinated

To check variant data for Alaska, please check the Alaska Coronavirus Variants Dashboard at akvariants.github.io.

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html. Vaccine is now available for ages 5 and older. The rates listed below reflect the percentage of Alaskans age 5 and older reported as vaccinated.

VACCINATIONS – 64.6% of Alaskans age 5 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

59.3% of Alaskans 5 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans ages 5 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 79.3%

Y-K Delta Region: 76.2%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 74%

Southwest Region: 69.5%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 66.7%

Anchorage Region: 64.1%

Northwest Region: 62.1%

Other Interior Region: 59.6%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 51%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 49%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 41.8%

CASES – DHSS today announced 1,435* new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska.

1,423 were residents of: Bethel Census Area (598 in 22 communities), Kusilvak Census Area (158 in 11 communities), Anchorage (136), Bethel (124), Hooper Bay (45), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (45 in 5 communities), Fairbanks (32), Juneau (29), Ketchikan (27), Greater Wasilla Area (25), Nome (23), Nome Census Area (18 in 5 communities), Chevak (17), Eagle River (16), Hoonah-Angoon and Yakutat combined (16 in 3 communities), Valdez (15), Kodiak (13), Kotzebue (11), Northwest Arctic Borough (11 in 4 communities), Greater Palmer Area (10), Soldotna (9), Kenai (7), North Pole (5), Chugiak (4), Healy (4), Sitka (4), Bristol Bay/ Lake and Peninsula combined (3), Homer (3), Copper River Census Area (2), Kenai Peninsula Borough-North (2), Sterling (2), and one each in Delta Junction, Girdwood, Mat-Su Borough, Metlakatla , North Slope Borough, Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area, Seward, Utqiaġvik, and Willow.

12 nonresident cases were identified in:

Wasilla: 4 with purpose under investigation

Anchorage: 3 with purpose under investigation

Bethel Census Area: 3 with purpose under investigation

Kodiak: 1 with purpose under investigation

Valdez: 1 with purpose under investigation

* A major testing location in the Yukon-Kuskokwim region experienced some reporting issues throughout the past month, which were resolved yesterday, leading to bulk processing of a number of older cases. These currently are reflected on our dashboard Epi curves as recent; however, the data team is working to move these cases back to true occurrence on the curve when toggled to Onset Date. This case count spike is not reflective of a surge or current case activity, but is an anomaly from lagged reports and data processing.

Forty-eight resident cases and three nonresident cases were added to the state’s overall total due to data verification procedures, bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 234,865 and the total number of nonresident cases to 7,877.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 3,668 resident hospitalizations and 1,168 resident deaths.





Fourteen new Alaska resident hospitalizations and ten Alaska resident deaths were reported. Newly accounted COVID-19 deaths are reported on Wednesdays. Please see this webpage for more information on the process used to report COVID-19 deaths: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.

The Alaska residents who died were:

A female resident of Anchorage age 80+

A female resident of Fairbanks age 80+

A male resident of Fairbanks in his 70s

A female resident of Fairbanks in her 40s

A male resident of Fairbanks in his 40s

A female resident of Kusilvak Census Area in her 70s

A female resident of Northwest Arctic Borough in her 70s

A female resident of Palmer age 80+

A male resident of Southeast Fairbanks Census Area in his 50s

A male resident of Wasilla in his 50s

Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones.

There are currently 64 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and five additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 69 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Three of these patients are on a ventilator. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 4.4%.

TESTING – Data on our testing dashboard are archived and still available, but updates to testing data can now be found on a tab of the cases dashboard: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/af2efc8bffbf4cdc83c2d1a134354074/. DHSS is no longer reporting percent positivity or the cumulative number of tests on our dashboard. This is in part because of the increased use in at-home rapid antigen testing, where results are not reported to the state. In addition, effective today, some testing organizations will only be required to report positive COVID-19 test results and will not need to report negative results to Section of Epidemiology. This change will allow those organizations to focus on reporting positive results and mitigation instead of the time-consuming task of reporting negative results. These two changes make percent positivity a less meaningful metric, which is why DHSS is no longer tracking this on its dashboard. If you have any questions about the data or these changes please email covidquestions@alaska.gov.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 345.9. For boroughs and census areas: 23 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), one area is at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), one area is at the moderate alert level (10-49.99) and three areas are at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the cases dashboard at www.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/ddd52524412b41b690b82b5618735f9e.





