COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – May 4, 2022

OVERVIEW – 1,469 new cases | 1 death | 33 hospitalizations | 64.9% of Alaskans 5+ vaccinated

WEEKLY UPDATE – DHSS updates all COVID-19 dashboards weekly on Wednesdays. For the latest on COVID-19 in Alaska, read the DHSS weekly update and DHSS data summaries: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/Epi/id/Pages/COVID-19/clinicalupdate.aspx

Layering protective measures, including vaccination, masking, ventilation, handwashing, physical distancing, testing, and timely treatment help reduce transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) encourages Alaskans to talk with a health care provider or call 907-646-3322 about getting the COVID-19 vaccine and getting boosted when eligible.

Medications that fight COVID-19 are widely available, and most Alaskans are eligible. If you get COVID, don’t wait till you get worse: call a health care provider as soon as possible about treatment options. Learn more at covidrx.alaska.gov.

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community. Vaccine is now available for ages 5 and older. Are you up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines? Learn more at covidvax.alaska.gov.

VACCINATIONS – These rates cover all Alaskan residents including those reported by the Department of Defense and Veterans Administration (DoD/VA).

72% of Alaskans age 5 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

64.9% of Alaskans 5 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans ages 5 and older by region.

Juneau Region: 80.5%

Y-K Delta Region: 77.9%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 75%

Anchorage Region: 71.5%

Southwest Region: 70%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 68.2%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 66.6%

Northwest Region: 63%

Other Interior Region: 60.2%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 50.3%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 43.1%

CASES – DHSS today announced 1,469 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska.

1,440 were residents of: Aleutians East Borough (2), Anchor Point (4), Anchorage (485), Bethel (13), Bethel Census Area (72), Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula (2), Chugach Census Area (1), Chugiak (19), Cordova (3), Craig (3), Delta Junction (2), Denali Borough (5), Dillingham (9), Dillingham Census Area (6), Eagle River (60), Ester (1), Fairbanks (92), Fairbanks North Star Borough (2), Greater Palmer Area (40), Greater Wasilla Area (85), Haines (1), Healy (4), Homer (27), Houston/Big Lake Area (6), Juneau (116), Kenai (15), Kenai Peninsula Borough-North (2), Kenai Peninsula Borough-South (2), Ketchikan (68), Ketchikan Gateway Borough (2), Kodiak (7), Kodiak Island Borough (1), Kotzebue (5), Kusilvak Census Area (9), Matanuska-Susitna Borough (1), Metlakatla (7), Nikiski (4), Nome (2), Nome Census Area (18), North Pole (22), North Slope Borough (3), Northwest Arctic Borough (59), Petersburg (12), Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area (6), Salcha (1), Seward (3), Sitka (69), Skagway (2), Soldotna (17), Sterling (4), Sutton-Alpine (2), Tok (1), Unalaska (2), Utqiaġvik (7), Willow (3), Wrangell (11), Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon (7), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (12).



44 nonresident cases were identified in:

Anchorage: 12 with purpose under investigation

Delta Junction: 2 with purpose mining, 1 with purpose under investigation

Denali Borough: 1 with purpose under investigation

Fairbanks: 3 with purpose under investigation

Juneau: 3 with purpose under investigation

Ketchikan: 1 with purpose under investigation

Petersburg: 1 with purpose under investigation

Prudhoe Bay: 4 with purpose under investigation

Soldotna: 1 with purpose under investigation

Utqiaġvik: 1 with purpose under investigation

Wasilla: 1 with purpose under investigation

9 resident cases were subtracted and 4 nonresident cases were added to the state’s overall total due to data verification procedures, bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 246,345 and the total number of nonresident cases to 8,121.





HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 3,753 resident hospitalizations and 1,220 resident deaths.

No new Alaska resident hospitalizations and 1 Alaska resident death was reported. Please see this webpage for more information on the process used to report COVID-19 deaths: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.

The Alaska resident who died was a male resident of Anchorage in his 70s. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.

There are currently 33 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized. None of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 2.7%.

TESTING – Data on our testing dashboard are archived and still available, but updates to testing data can now be found on a tab of the cases dashboard: experience.arcgis.com/experience/af2efc8bffbf4cdc83c2d1a134354074/. DHSS is no longer reporting percent positivity or the cumulative number of tests on our dashboard. This is in part because of the increased use in at-home rapid antigen testing, where results are not reported to the State.

COMMUNITY CASE RATES – We encourage the public and community leaders to continue to be aware of case rates in their area. On the dashboard, the Alert Levels Map has been replaced by a Community Case Rates Map. This map presents the total number of new reported resident cases per 100,000 persons in the past 7 days for each borough/census area.

A tab monitoring CDC COVID-19 Community Levels has been added which also considers COVID-19 impacts on hospital admissions and hospital beds. CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level. Learn more here.

The current statewide Community Case Rate — based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days — is 197.56. For boroughs and census areas: 6 areas are at >400 cases, 7 areas are at 200-399 cases, 7 areas are at 100-199 cases, 4 areas are at 50-99 cases and 4 areas are at 0-49 cases per 100,000.

Find case rates for individual boroughs and census areas by clicking on the Community Case Rates Map tab on the cases dashboard at experience.arcgis.com/experience/af2efc8bffbf4cdc83c2d1a134354074/.





