COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – Nov. 10, 2021





OVERVIEW – 508 new cases | 9 deaths | 141 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 54% of Alaskans 5+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html. Vaccine is now available for ages 5 and older. The rates listed below reflect the percentage of Alaskans age 5 and older reported as vaccinated.

VACCINATIONS – 59% of Alaskans age 5 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

54% of Alaskans 5 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans ages 5 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 73%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 70%

YK-Delta Region: 66%

Southwest Region: 65%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 62%

Anchorage Region: 58%

Northwest Region: 55%

Other Interior Region: 55%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 47%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 46%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 38%

CASES – DHSS today announced nine deaths of Alaska residents and 508 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska.

501 were residents of: Anchorage (162), Bethel Census Area (65 in 12 communities), Greater Wasilla Area (45), Fairbanks (33), Greater Palmer Area (18), Eagle River (17), Kodiak (15), Nome (11), Soldotna (11), Kenai (10), Ketchikan (10), Juneau (8), Nome Census Area (8 in 4 communities), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (8 in 5 communities), Kotzebue (7), North Pole (7), Petersburg (7), Bethel (6), Wrangell (5), Dillingham (4), Homer (4), Prince Of Wales-Hyder Census Area (4 in 3 communities), Houston/Big Lake Area (3), Tok (3), Chugiak (2), Delta Junction (2), Denali Borough (2 in 2 communities), Hooper Bay (2), Kenai Peninsula Borough-North (2 in 2 communities), Kusilvak Census Area (2 in 2 communities), North Slope Borough (2 in 2 communities), Seward (2), Sitka (2), Utqiaġvik (2), and one each in Anchor Point, Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula, Copper River Census Area, Fairbanks North Star Borough, Healy, Kenai Peninsula Borough-South, Nikiski, Salcha, Southeast Fairbanks Census Area, and one unknown location.

7 nonresident cases were identified in:

Anchorage: 3 with purpose under investigation

Kenai: 1 with purpose under investigation

Locations under investigation: 3 with purposes under investigation

Fifty-three resident cases and three nonresident case were subtracted from the cases dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 138,983 and the total number of nonresident cases to 5,317.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 2,886 resident hospitalizations and 801 deaths. Eight new resident hospitalizations and nine Alaska resident deaths were reported. Please see this webpage for more information on the process used to report COVID-19 deaths: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.

The Alaska residents who died were:

A male resident of Fairbanks in his 60s

A male resident of Delta Junction in his 60s

A female resident of Wasilla in her 60s

A male resident of Wasilla in his 50s

A female resident of Anchorage in her 70s

A male resident of Anchorage in his 60s

A male resident of Anchorage in his 60s

A male resident of Anchorage in his 50s

A male resident of Anchorage in his 30s

Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones.





There are currently 141 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and five additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 146 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Twenty-two of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 13%.

TESTING – A total of 3,406,517 tests have been conducted, with 34,870 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 7.7%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 504.3. For boroughs and census areas: 25 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), two areas are at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), one area is at the moderate alert level (10-49.99) and no areas are at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the cases dashboard at www.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/ddd52524412b41b690b82b5618735f9e



