COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – Nov. 22, 2021





OVERVIEW – 750 new cases | 0 deaths | 117 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 55% of Alaskans 5+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html. Vaccine is now available for ages 5 and older. The rates listed below reflect the percentage of Alaskans age 5 and older reported as vaccinated.

VACCINATIONS – 61% of Alaskans age 5 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

55% of Alaskans 5 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans ages 5 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 74%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 70%

YK-Delta Region: 67%

Southwest Region: 65%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 62%

Anchorage Region: 59%

Northwest Region: 55%

Other Interior Region: 55%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 48%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 46%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 39%

CASES – DHSS today announced no deaths of Alaska residents and 750 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska.

744 were residents of: Anchorage (200), Greater Wasilla Area (94), Fairbanks (72), North Slope Borough (35), Ketchikan (34), Eagle River (25), Bethel Census Area (23), Greater Palmer Area (23), North Pole (22), Northwest Arctic Borough (22), Kenai (18), Petersburg (17), Bethel (12), Chugiak (12), Juneau (11), Kotzebue (11), Soldotna (11), Copper River Census Area (10), Nome Census Area (9), Nome ( 8 ), Prince Of Wales-Hyder Census Area (6), Utqiagvik (6), Delta Junction (5), Kodiak (5), Metlakatla (5), Dillingham Census Area (4), Houston/Big Lake Area (4), Valdez (4), Wrangell (4), Homer (3), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (3), Chevak (2), Fairbanks North Star Borough (2), Kenai Peninsula Borough-South (2), Kusilvak Census Area (2), Seward (2), Sitka (2), Sterling (2), Willow (2), and one each in Aleutians East Borough, Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula, Craig, Dillingham, Ester, Healy, Kenai Peninsula Borough-North, Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Salcha, and Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon.

6 nonresident cases were identified in:

Anchorage: 4 with purposes under investigation

Nome: 1 with purpose under investigation

North Slope: 1 with purpose oil

Seven resident cases and one nonresident case were subtracted from the cases dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 143,454 and the total number of nonresident cases to 5,371.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 3,001 resident hospitalizations and 832 resident deaths. One new resident hospitalization and no Alaska resident deaths were reported. Please see this webpage for more information on the process used to report COVID-19 deaths: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.





There are currently 117 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and five additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 122 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Thirteen of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 9.8%.

TESTING – A total of 3,487,096 tests have been conducted, with 36,217 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 5.81%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 351.1. For boroughs and census areas: 24 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), one area is at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), two areas are at the moderate alert level (10-49.99) and one area is at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the cases dashboard at www.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/ddd52524412b41b690b82b5618735f9e



