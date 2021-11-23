COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – Nov. 23, 2021





OVERVIEW – 152 new cases | 2 deaths | 102 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 55% of Alaskans 5+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html. Vaccine is now available for ages 5 and older. The rates listed below reflect the percentage of Alaskans age 5 and older reported as vaccinated.

VACCINATIONS – 61% of Alaskans age 5 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

55% of Alaskans 5 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans ages 5 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 74%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 70%

YK-Delta Region: 67%

Southwest Region: 65%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 62%

Anchorage Region: 59%

Northwest Region: 55%

Other Interior Region: 55%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 48%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 46%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 39%

CASES – DHSS today announced two deaths of Alaska residents and 152 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska.

147 were residents of: Anchorage (35), Nome (18), Bethel Census Area (15), Fairbanks (15), Greater Wasilla Area (9), Juneau (6), Greater Palmer Area (5), North Pole (5), Fairbanks North Star Borough (4), Kotzebue (4), Aleutians West Census Area (3), Bethel (3), Eagle River (3), Kenai (3), Homer (2), Ketchikan (2), Kusilvak Census Area (2), Sitka (2), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (2), and one each in Anchor Point, Chugiak, Delta Junction, Dillingham, Northwest Arctic Borough, Petersburg, Soldotna, Utqiaġvik, and Valdez.



5 nonresident cases were identified in:

North Slope: 1 with purpose oil

Fairbanks: 1 with purpose under investigation

Wasilla: 1 with purpose under investigation

Homer: 1 with purpose under investigation

Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: 1 with purpose under investigation



Three resident cases were subtracted from the cases dashboard due to data verification procedures, bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 143,598 and the total number of nonresident cases to 5,376.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 3,020 resident hospitalizations and 834 resident deaths. Nineteen new resident hospitalizations and two Alaska resident deaths were reported. Please see this webpage for more information on the process used to report COVID-19 deaths: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.

The Alaska residents who died were:

A female resident of Anchorage in her 70s

A male resident of Anchorage in his 60s

Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones.





There are currently 102 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and six additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 108 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Fourteen of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 9.2%.

TESTING – A total of 3,492,433 tests have been conducted, with 30,894 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 5.75%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 319.1. For boroughs and census areas: 23 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), three areas are at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), no areas are at the moderate alert level (10-49.99) and two areas are at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the cases dashboard at www.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/ddd52524412b41b690b82b5618735f9e



