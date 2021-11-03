COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – Nov. 3, 2021





OVERVIEW – 668 new cases | 3 deaths | 195 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 60.5% of Alaskans 12+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 65.4% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

60.5% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans ages 12 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 80.3%

YK-Delta Region: 77.5%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 76.2%

Southwest Region: 70.8%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 68.2%

Anchorage Region: 64.2%

Northwest Region: 62.8%

Other Interior Region: 60.7%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 53%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 50.6%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 43.8%

CASES – DHSS today announced 3 deaths of Alaska residents and 668 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska.

660 were residents of: Anchorage (201), Fairbanks (111), Greater Wasilla Area (72), North Pole (34), Eagle River (26), Greater Palmer Area (26), Petersburg (16), Juneau (12), Soldotna (12), Tok (12), Fairbanks North Star Borough (11), Kenai (11), Nome (9), Utqiaġvik (9), Nome Census Area (8 in 4 communities), Salcha ( 8 ), Valdez ( 8 ), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (8 in 3 communities), Homer (7), Ketchikan (6), Cordova (5), Kodiak (5), Kotzebue (4), North Slope Borough (4), Willow (4), Anchor Point (3), Bethel Census Area (3 in 3 communities), Chugiak (3), Kenai Peninsula Borough – South (3), Fritz Creek (2), Healy (2), Houston/Big Lake Area (2), Prince Of Wales-Hyder Census Area (2 in 2 communities), and one each in Aleutians East Borough, Bethel, Copper River Census Area, Delta Junction, Dillingham Census Area, Girdwood, Kusilvak Census Area, Mat-Su Borough, Seward, Sterling, and Sutton-Alpine.

8 nonresident cases were identified in:

Juneau: 2 with purposes under investigation

Fairbanks: 1 with purpose under investigation

Wasilla: 1 with purpose under investigation

Palmer: 1 with purpose under investigation

Soldotna: 1 with purpose under investigation

Seward: 1 with purpose under investigation

Unalaska: 1 with purpose under investigation

Seven resident cases and one nonresident case were added to the cases dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 135,325 and the total number of nonresident cases to 5,276.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 2,814 resident hospitalizations and 711 deaths. Nineteen new resident hospitalizations and three Alaska resident deaths were reported. Please see this webpage for more information on the process used to report COVID-19 deaths: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.

The three Alaska residents who died were:

A female Fairbanks resident age 80+

A male Copper River Census Area resident age 80+

A male Soldotna resident in his 60s

Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones.





There are currently 195 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and five additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 200 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Twenty-nine of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 16.6%.

TESTING – A total of 3,353,253 tests have been conducted, with 36,041 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 8.17%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 588.7. For boroughs and census areas: 27 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), no areas at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), 1 area is at the moderate alert level (10-49.99) and no areas are at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the cases dashboard at www.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/ddd52524412b41b690b82b5618735f9e



