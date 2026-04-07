Utqiagvik man sentenced to 18 years for producing child pornography







FAIRBANKS, Alaska – An Utqiagvik man was sentenced last Friday to 18 years in prison for sexually exploiting minor victims to produce child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

According to court documents, in August 2024, the FBI received an anonymous tip suggesting that Donovan Nungasak, 32, had CSAM on his phone. The tip prompted an investigation that revealed Nungasak was corresponding with at least one underage victim for the purposes of sexual exploitation. Nungasak sent photos of his genitalia to the minor victim and possessed multiple sexually explicit photos of her.

After Nungasak was indicted in May 2025, two additional victims came forward. One minor victim reported that Nungasak began communicating with her when she was roughly 15 years old. He sent her messages on Instagram and Snapchat and requested nude images of her. The minor victim would send nude images and Nungasak would send money via an online money transferring service.

The third minor victim began receiving messages from Nungasak on Facebook Messenger and Snapchat when she was in high school. Nungasak requested sexually explicit images of her and sent her photographs of his genitalia. The third minor victim blocked Nungasak and did not send any sexually explicit images.

Throughout the investigation, law enforcement found 41 images of CSAM on Nungasak’s phone, some depicting prepubescent females. Law enforcement also spoke to a witness that came forward after Nungasak had told the witness that he liked younger girls because he could “groom” them to his liking.

Nungasak was arrested at his residence in Utqiagvik on April 28, 2025, and a grand jury returned an indictment charging him with child exploitation offenses on May 21, 2025. Nungasak pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography on Oct. 30, 2025. In handing down the sentence, the Court ordered Nungasak to serve 20 years on supervised release upon completing his custodial sentence.

“Mr. Nungasak targeted young females because he liked to control and exploit their perceived vulnerabilities and then lied about his conduct when confronted on multiple levels” said U.S. Attorney Michael J. Heyman for the District of Alaska. “His sick torment is over thanks to the actions of law enforcement, our attorneys and the victims and witnesses that came forward during the investigation. He will now spend nearly two decades behind bars.”

“There is no greater priority than safeguarding our children from predators like Nungasak, whose disturbing pattern of conduct involved grooming minors for CSAM in his own local community,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Brandon Waddle of the FBI Anchorage Field Office. “The FBI and our partners are steadfast in our commitment to identify, investigate, and hold accountable any individual that seeks to harm our most vulnerable.”

The FBI Anchorage Field Office investigated the case, with assistance from the North Slope Borough Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Carly Vosacek prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit Justice.gov/PSC.

Case number: 4:25-cr-00009

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