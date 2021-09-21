COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – Sept. 20, 2021





OVERVIEW – 2,108 new cases | 5 deaths | 198 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 57.5% of Alaskans 12+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 62.4% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

57.5% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans age 12 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 80%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 76.4%

YK-Delta Region: 74.6%

Southwest Region: 67.8%

Northwest Region: 66.8%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 65.9%

Anchorage Region: 60.2%

Other Interior Region: 57.7%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 50.1%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 48.2%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 40.3%

CASES – DHSS today announced five deaths of Alaska residents and 2,108 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska over the past three days.

Sept. 17 – 893 residents, 23 nonresidents

Sept. 18 – 644 residents, 19 nonresidents

Sept. 19 – 517 residents, 12 nonresidents

2,054 were residents of: Anchorage (838), Wasilla (128), Eagle River (121), Fairbanks (113), Juneau (94), Utqiaġvik (74), North Slope Borough (73), Palmer (73), Kodiak (49), Chugiak (40), Northwest Arctic Borough (38), North Pole (36), Ketchikan (35), Bethel Census Area (29), Dillingham Census Area (23), Kusilvak Census Area (23), Soldotna (23), Homer (22), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (18), Sitka (16), Fairbanks North Star Borough (15), Seward (15), Bristol Bay/Lake and Peninsula (14), Kenai (14), Prince Of Wales-Hyder Census Area (12), Copper River Census Area (11), Bethel (10), Delta Junction (8), Tok (8), Anchor Point (7), Nome Census Area (7), Big Lake (6), Craig (5), Southeast Fairbanks Census Area (5), Nikiski (4), Valdez (4), Aleutians West Census Area (3), Cordova (3), Girdwood (3), Kenai Peninsula Borough – North (3), Kenai Peninsula Borough – South (3), Mat-Su Borough (3), Nome (3), Salcha (3), Willow (3), Denali Borough (2), Hooper Bay (2), Kodiak Island Borough (2), Sterling (2), Sutton-Alpine (2), and Dillingham, Douglas, Healy, Kotzebue, Unalaska, and Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon.

54 new nonresident cases were identified in:

Anchorage: 1 with purpose ‘other’, 13 with purposes under investigation

Aleutians West Census Area: 6 with purposes under investigation

Unalaska: 4 with purposes under investigation

Kodiak: 1 with purpose ‘other’, 2 with purposes under investigation

Seward: 1 with purpose tourism, 1 with purpose seafood, 1 with purpose under investigation

Wasilla: 3 with purposes under investigation

Ketchikan: 1 with purpose tourism, 1 with purpose under investigation

Nome: 2 with purposes under investigation

Delta Junction: 1 with purpose ‘other’

Eagle River: 1 with purpose under investigation

Homer: 1 with purpose under investigation

Kenai Peninsula Borough -South – 1 with purpose under investigation

Prudhoe Bay: 1 in North Slope oil industry

Sitka: 1 with purpose under investigation

Skagway: 1 with purpose under investigation

Locations under investigation: 1 with purpose ‘other’, 9 with purposes under investigation

Five resident cases were added and two one nonresident cases were subtracted from the cases dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 98,061 and the total number of nonresident cases to 4,410.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 2,211 resident hospitalizations and 459 deaths. Over the past three days, there were four new resident hospitalizations and five recent Alaska resident deaths reported. The individuals who died were:

an Anchorage female resident in her 60s

an Anchorage female resident in her 60s

a Homer female resident in her 60s

an Anchor Point male resident in his 60s

a Sitka male resident in his 50s

Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones.





There are currently 198 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 11 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 209 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Thirty-seven of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 17.7%.

TESTING – A total of 2,953,017 tests have been conducted, with 54,695 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 9.61%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 781.9. For boroughs and census areas: 24 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), 3 areas are at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), 1 area is at the moderate alert level (10-49.99) and no areas are at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the cases dashboard at experience.arcgis.com/experience/2d19dc2b5c7e4b399ff6495a8950493d/



