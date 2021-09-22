COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – Sept. 21, 2021





OVERVIEW – 861 new cases | 6 deaths | 196 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 57.5% of Alaskans 12+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 62.5% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

57.5% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans age 12 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 80%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 76.4%

YK-Delta Region: 74.6%

Southwest Region: 67.9%

Northwest Region: 67%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 65.9%

Anchorage Region: 60.2%

Other Interior Region: 57.7%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 50.1%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 48.3%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 40.3%

CASES – DHSS today announced six deaths of Alaska residents and 861 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska yesterday. 835 were residents of: Anchorage (322), Wasilla (58), Fairbanks (55), Eagle River (48), Juneau (45), Palmer (30), Kenai (25), Utqiaġvik (24), Chugiak (21), North Slope Borough (19), Bethel Census Area (15), Bristol Bay/Lake and Peninsula (15), North Pole (15), Sitka (12), Northwest Arctic Borough (11), Soldotna (11), Bethel (10), Craig (8), Kusilvak Census Area (7), Ketchikan (6), Prince Of Wales-Hyder Census Area (6), Haines Borough (5), Kotzebue (5), Sterling (5), Tok (5), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (5), Dillingham (4), Houston (4), Nikiski (4), Unalaska (4), Homer (3), Kodiak Island Borough (3), Valdez (3), Anchor Point (2), Chevak (2), Denali Borough (2), Dillingham Census Area (2), Kenai Peninsula Borough – North (2), Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon (2), and one each in Big Lake, Copper River Census Area, Delta Junction, Kenai Peninsula Borough – South, Kodiak, Mat-Su Borough, Meadow Lakes, Skagway, Southeast Fairbanks Census Area, Sutton-Alpine.

26 new nonresident cases were identified in:

Anchorage: 7 with purposes under investigation

Sitka: 2 with purposes under investigation

Denali Borough: 1 with purpose under investigation

Juneau: 1 with purpose under investigation

Wasilla: 1 with purpose under investigation

Prudhoe Bay: 1 with purpose under investigation

Locations under investigation: 13 with purposes under investigation

Five resident cases were subtracted from the dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 98,891 and the total number of nonresident cases to 4,436.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 2,237 resident hospitalizations and 465 deaths. Yesterday there were 26 new resident hospitalizations and six new Alaska resident deaths reported.

The individuals who died were:

an Anchorage male resident aged 80+

an Anchorage male resident in his 70s

an Anchorage male resident in his 70s

a female Anchorage resident in her 70s

a female Soldotna resident in her 70s

a female Dillingham Census Area resident in her 60s

Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones.





There are currently 196 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 11 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 207 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Thirty-four of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 18.1%.

TESTING – A total of 2,959,499 tests have been conducted, with 47,638 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 9.62%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 803.0. For boroughs and census areas: 25 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), two areas are at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), one area is at the moderate alert level (10-49.99) and no areas are at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the cases dashboard at experience.arcgis.com/experience/2d19dc2b5c7e4b399ff6495a8950493d/



