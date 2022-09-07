COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – September 7, 2022





Reporting data for August 31 – September 6, 2022

OVERVIEW – 1,391 new cases | 0 newly reported deaths | 62 hospitalizations | 28.3% of Alaskans boosted

WEEKLY UPDATE – DOH updates all COVID-19 dashboards weekly on Wednesdays. For the latest on COVID-19 in Alaska, read the DOH weekly update and DOH data summaries: health.alaska.gov/dph/Epi/id/Pages/COVID-19/communications.aspx

Layering protective measures, including vaccination, masking, ventilation, handwashing, physical distancing, testing, and timely treatment help reduce the impact of COVID-19.

Medications that fight COVID-19 are widely available, and most Alaskans are eligible. If you get COVID, don’t wait until you get worse: call a health care provider as soon as possible about treatment. Learn more at covidrx.alaska.gov

The Alaska Department of Health encourages Alaskans of all ages to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccination. Learn more at covidvax.alaska.gov . For questions, call the Alaska COVID-19 Helpline at 907-646-3322.

CASES – DOH this week announced 1,391 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska.

902 were residents of:

2 – Aleutians East Borough (2 communities)



1 – Aleutians West Census Area



1 – Anchor Point



312 – Anchorage



16 – Bethel



35 – Bethel Census Area (12 communities)



2 – Bristol Bay and Lake and Peninsula combined (2 communities)



1 – Chevak



15 – Chugiak



10 – Copper River Census Area (4 communities)



2 – Cordova



1 – Denali Borough



3 – Dillingham



5 – Dillingham Census Area (3 communities)



24 – Eagle River



95 – Fairbanks



2 – Fairbanks North Star Borough



1 – Girdwood



32 – Greater Palmer area



65 – Greater Wasilla area



15 – Homer



5 – Hoonah-Angoon and Yakutat combined (2 communities)



8 – Hooper Bay



1 – Houston/Big Lake area



44 – Juneau



10 – Kenai



1 – Kenai Peninsula Borough-South



11 – Ketchikan



2 – Ketchikan Gateway Borough



12 – Kodiak



3 – Kodiak Island Borough



4 – Kotzebue



11 – Kusilvak Census Area (6 communities)



4 – Matanuska-Susitna Borough (2 communities)



3 – Metlakatla



4 – Nikiski



12 – Nome



18 – Nome Census Area (7 communities)



8 – North Pole



10 – North Slope Borough (2 communities)



6 – Northwest Arctic Borough (4 communities)



6 – Seward



23 – Sitka



3 – Skagway



13 – Soldotna



2 – Southeast Fairbanks Census Area



7 – Sterling



2 – Tok



1 – Unalaska



8 – Utqiaġvik



1 – Valdez



8 – Willow



2 – Wrangell



9 – Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (5 communities)



489 nonresident cases were identified in:

31 – Anchorage: purpose under investigation



1 – Bethel: purpose under investigation

2 – Chugach Census Area: purpose under investigation



1 – Copper River Census Area: purpose under investigation



26 – Denali Borough: 16 purpose tourism, 10 purpose under investigation



24 – Fairbanks: purpose under investigation

2 – Greater Palmer area: purpose under investigation



2 – Greater Wasilla area: purpose under investigation



1 – Homer: purpose under investigation

7 – Juneau: purpose under investigation

7 – Kenai: purpose tourism

2 – Ketchikan: purpose under investigation

7 – Seward: 3 purpose tourism, 4 purpose under investigation

3 – Sitka: purpose under investigation

14 – Skagway: 12 purpose tourism, 2 purpose under investigation

1 – Soldotna: purpose under investigation

2 – Utqiaġvik: purpose under investigation

3 – Valdez: purpose under investigation



302 – At sea: 291 purpose tourism, 11 purpose under investigation



51 – Location and purpose under investigation



23 resident cases were subtracted and 30 nonresident cases were added to the state’s overall totals due to data verification procedures, bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 280,767 and the total number of nonresident cases to 21,861.





VACCINATIONS – These rates cover all Alaskan residents including those reported by the Department of Defense and Veterans Administration (DoD/VA). COVID-19 vaccines are now available for all Alaskans at least 6 months old. Learn more at covidvax.alaska.gov.

68% of Alaskans age 6 months and older have received at least their first vaccine dose. 28.3% of all Alaskans 6 months and older have received a first booster dose. (Note: Only those who are age 5 years or older are eligible for a booster at this time.) The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19.

See below for region-level percentages of Alaskans who have received a first booster dose.

Juneau City and Borough: 44%



Other Southeast Region – Northern: 41.9%



Y-K Delta Region: 33.2%



Other Southeast Region – Southern: 31.5%

Anchorage Municipality: 31.6%



Southwest Region: 30.1%



Northwest Region: 29.5%



Other Interior Region: 27.8%



Kenai Peninsula Borough: 23.5%



Fairbanks North Star Borough: 23.4%



Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 16.7%



HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – A total of 1,304 COVID-19 deaths have been documented among Alaska residents since the beginning of the pandemic.

No new Alaska resident deaths were reported in this week’s update. COVID-19 deaths are commonly reported in batches after death certificates are reviewed. Learn more about the process used to report COVID-19 deaths at health.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.

There are currently 62 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized. 2 of these patients are on a ventilator. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 4.8%.

COMMUNITY CASE RATES – We encourage the public and community leaders to continue to be aware of case rates in their area. Learn more at health.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/COVID-19/alertlevels.aspx.

The current statewide Community Case Rate — based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days — is 123.75. For boroughs and census areas: 0 areas are at >400 cases, 6 areas are at 200-399 cases, 10 areas are at 100-199 cases, 8 areas are at 50-99 cases and 4 areas are at 0-49 cases per 100,000.

Find case rates for individual boroughs and census areas by clicking on the Community Case Rates Map tab on the cases dashboard at experience.arcgis.com/experience/af2efc8bffbf4cdc83c2d1a134354074/.



