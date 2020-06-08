COVID-19: Red Cross Offers Virtual Care for Families Who Have Lost Loved Ones

Virtual Family Assistance Center provides resources to those struggling with loss and grief due to the pandemic
ANCHORAGE, Alaska, June 8, 2020 — The American Red Cross recently launched a Virtual Family Assistance Center (VFAC) to support families struggling with loss and grief due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
People can visit redcross.org/get-help to access a support hub with special virtual programs, information, referrals and services to support families in need across Alaska and around the country. People without internet access can call 833-492-0094 for help.
“This is an incredibly difficult time for everyone, but especially for those who have lost a loved one due to COVID-19,” said Annie Caulfield, American Red Cross of Alaska disaster mental health regional lead. “Not only have these families experienced the unexpected passing of a loved one, but they are also facing additional challenges caused by this public health emergency. We want them to know that the Red Cross is here to provide compassion and support as they grieve.”
Caulfield is currently virtually deployed to support the VFAC on the national level. She provides emotional support, mental health services and connects those affected in other states with resources and virtual support programs. She has been supporting this effort for the past two weeks.
Many families across the country have experienced a disrupted bereavement and grief process due to restrictions related to COVID-19. To help, the Red Cross has set up a virtual team of specially trained mental health, spiritual care and health services volunteers who are:
All Family Assistance Center support will be provided virtually and is completely confidential and free.
To speak with Caulfield and learn more about this program, please contact the Red Cross of Alaska 24-hour media line at 907-782-7520.
© 2020, ↑ Alaska Native News
Log in- Posts - Add New - Wasilla, Alaska – Four-time Iditarod champion Martin Buser has been recognized by his peers for two very special awards: the...
Read previous article:
Four-time Iditarod champion Martin Buser “doubles up,” garnering Donlin Gold Sportsmanship and Iditarod Most Inspirational Musher awards
Wasilla, Alaska – Four-time Iditarod champion Martin Buser has been recognized by his peers for two very special awards: the...