Red Cross Supports Alaska’s Veterans

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
Hero Care Network Provides Critical Services to Military, Veterans and Their Families
ANCHORAGE, — As we prepare to celebrate Veterans Day, the American Red Cross of Alaska recognizes those who have served our country – our veterans – and offers support to them at every step – from the time a service member takes the oath, through active duty, to their transition to becoming a veteran.
“The Red Cross has supported those in uniform since the founding of our organization more than 135 years ago,” said Rita Conley, Red Cross of Alaska Service to the Armed Forces Regional Program Manager. “Today, we serve our nation’s military, veterans and their families through our “Red Cross Hero Care Network,” enabling us to provide critical services to this community across the country and around the world.”
Military members, veterans and their families can access these Red Cross services by downloading the FREE Red Cross Hero Care App on any Apple or Android device. The Hero Care Network offers confidential services to all veterans and their families by connecting them with local, state and national resources worldwide.
Red Cross offices around the state maintain relationships with key partners in their areas and can connect veterans and their families with them to get the help they need. These vital services include responding to emergency needs for food, clothing, and shelter, referrals to counseling services, and information on veterans’ cemeteries and burial benefits. Find out more about Red Cross services for veterans here.
The Red Cross Military Veteran Caregiver Network (MCVN) is also available for veterans and their caregivers to offer support for the country’s approximately 5.5 million caregivers of military and veteran wounded, ill or injured. See more about the MCVN here.
Transitioning to military and veteran service can be hard, and Red Cross Reconnection Workshops aim to ease the stress that comes with these changes. In the last year alone, the Red Cross provided our resiliency program to some 30,000 heroes in the veteran and military family community across the country. This free, confidential program offers effective ways to work through challenges, improve wellbeing and build skills through small-group discussion and hands-on activities. In addition, Reconnection Workshops help improve connections at home, at work and within communities. Register for a workshop today by contacting our Service to the Armed Forces team at 907-552-5253 or by emailing rita.conley@redcross.org.
Many Red Cross volunteers are veterans who continue to support their communities after their active duty service ends. Also, about 6% of Red Cross employees include transitioning military or veterans – from nurses to logisticians, emergency management experts, project managers and preparedness experts, as well as a number of veterans in leadership roles at local Red Cross chapters across the country.
Tens of thousands of Red Cross volunteers also serve in Veterans Administration (VA) and military hospitals across the nation and around the world. These volunteers support such areas as rehabilitation, recreation, administration, and personal services to the men and women who are now cared for each day in these facilities.
“I retired when I came up to Alaska, and started volunteering with the VA,” said Phil Sullivan, veteran and Red Cross volunteer on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. “After a few years of that, Rita Conley asked if I would like to join the Red Cross and work with her. I jumped at the chance and have been with the Red Cross for about six to eight months. I stay motivated by knowing all the good things the Red Cross is doing for everyone, and I am a small part of that service.”
To learn more about how you can give back in your community this Veterans Day, visit redcross.org/volunteer.
Written by: Cari Dighton | Red Cross on Nov 10, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News