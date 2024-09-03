Critical Incident Digital Evidence Release





(Marshall, AK) – The Alaska Department of Public Safety has released digital audio recordings associated with an officer involved shooting that occurred on May 2024 in Marshall, Alaska. The Alaska Office of Special Prosecutions formally declined to criminally charge the involved officer on July 30, 2024.

The video and incident report can be viewed online at: https://dps.alaska.gov/AST/PIO/critical-incidents

The Alaska Department of Public Safety will continue to proactively release digital evidence associated with lethal uses of force involving DPS commissioned police officers once the Alaska Office of Special Prosecutions completes their review and any associated criminal court cases have been closed.

