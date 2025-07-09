‘Dangerous for Democracy’: Trump IRS Says Nonprofit Churches Can Make Political Endorsements









“Holy shit, a real masks-off moment,” said one professor. “The divide between church and state is already falling. The divide between church and political group will disappear.”



“This is another dark day for our democracy.”

That’s what American Humanist Association (AHA) executive director Fish Stark said in a Tuesday statement responding to a move from U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration to allow houses of worship to endorse political candidates.

When former President Lyndon B. Johnson was a senator, he introduced a provision of the U.S. tax code that bans organizations from participating or intervening in campaigns for public office as a condition for keeping their nonprofit, tax-exempt status.

The National Religious Broadcasters and Intercessors for America and two Christian churches—Sand Springs Church and First Baptist Church Waskom—wanted a federal court in Texas to strike down the Johnson Amendment. Instead, according to a Monday filing from the plaintiffs and Internal Revenue Service intended to settle the case, the IRS created a formal exception for houses of worship.

Noting the definitions of participate and intervene, the filing states that “bona fide communications internal to a house of worship, between the house of worship and its congregation, in connection with religious services, do neither of those things, any more than does a family discussion concerning candidates.”

“Thus, communications from a house of worship to its congregation in connection with religious services through its usual channels of communication on matters of faith do not run afoul of the Johnson Amendment as properly interpreted,” the document continues.

While the court could reject the plan laid out by the Trump IRS and plaintiffs in this case, observers responded to the settlement document by declaring the 1954 Johnson Amendment “essentially overturned” and “effectively DEAD.”

Like many critics of the decision, the court filing acknowledges that its new interpretation “is in keeping with the IRS’ treatment of the Johnson Amendment in practice,” as the agency “generally has not enforced the Johnson Amendment against houses of worship for speech concerning electoral politics in the context of worship services.”

Also highlighting that “it’s been clear that many churches were both collecting tax deductions while engaging in partisan politics, so this merely formalizes the practice,” Don Moynihan, a professor of public policy at the University of Michigan, wrote on social media, “Holy shit, a real masks-off moment.”

“There is already a problem of political operations pretending to be churches,” he added, citing 2022 ProPublica reporting. “The divide between church and state is already falling. The divide between church and political group will disappear.”

Christa Brown—whose memoir Baptistland tells the story of abuse she endured in her Texas childhood church—said that “churches were already doing this but now it’s going to get a lot worse. Bad for the country, dangerous for democracy, and terrible for the separation of church and state. Inevitably, heaps of dark money will now get funneled through churches to influence elections.”