Deadline to Apply for Absentee Ballots Is Saturday, August 11

JUNEAU – The deadline for eligible Alaska voters to apply to receive an absentee ballot in the mail for the August 21 Primary Election is this coming Saturday, August 11. Applications must be received by this date. The Absentee Office will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. to answer any questions on how to apply for a by-mail ballot and to receive applications in-person, by-fax or email.
Early and Absentee voting began August 6, meaning voters may now cast absentee ballots in several ways: in person, by mail, by electronic transmission (online delivery or fax) or by a special needs ballot.
“We have been working to expand access to the ballot for our voters and making sure they know they have other options available if they can’t make it to their polling location on Election Day,” said State Elections Director Josie Bahnke.
To find Early and In-Person Voting Locations online visit DOE’s website. To apply for an electronic transmission ballot go to our fax or online webpages.
The State of Alaska Division of Elections (DOE) reminds Alaska voters that DOE conducts statewide Primary and General elections while municipalities administer local elections. All voters, including those located in Anchorage, will need to go to their polling place on Election Day to cast their ballot if they choose not to vote early or absentee.
To find polling information, see My Voter Information.