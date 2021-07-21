Death of Man on Jewel Lake Road turned over to SME for Closer Look

Anchorage police report that they have turned over the remains of a man they discovered deceased at a Jewel Lake Road residence to the State Medical Examiner for a closer look at his cause of death on Tuesday afternoon.

After receiving a report of a deceased adult male on the 8400-block of Jewel Lake Road at 12:26 pm on Tuesday, patrol officers responded to the scene and APD reported “Officers with the Patrol Division made observations at the scene that has warranted a closer look at the circumstances surrounding the death.”

APD stated that the victim’s name will be released following next of kin notification.

There continued to be a large police presence in the  area as the investigation at the scene was carried out.



