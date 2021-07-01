Delegation Welcomes Over $20 Million in Funding to Improve Rural Alaska Airport Infrastructure







WASHINGTON — Wednesday, U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, and Congressman Don Young, all R-Alaska, announced that the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has awarded over $20 million to the Robert Curtis Memorial Airport in Noorvik, and the Togiak Airport in Togiak Village. This funding was made available under the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program (AIP), which allocates funding for airports to make capital improvements, enhance public safety, and restore aging or debilitated infrastructure.

“Aviation in Alaska isn’t just a luxury, it’s critical to our way of life. The majority of Alaska’s communities are not connected to any road system, so Alaskans in rural and remote Alaska rely on air transportation to access basic necessities for everyday life, healthcare services, and to stay connected to friends and loved ones—which makes this funding through the FAA’s AIP program more important to Alaska than, perhaps, any other state,” said Senator Murkowski. “It’s critical that we have funding in place to ensure our airport infrastructure is up-to-par to help keep pilots, passengers, and the essential items they care safe and secure. I applaud the FAA for directing this funding to the communities of Noorvik and Togiak and look forward to seeing the positive impacts it will have on everyone who relies on these airports to stay connected.”







“The people of Togiak and Noorvik—like most rural Alaska communities—depend heavily on their airports to get in and out of the community, to access vital goods, services and specialized medical care, and to support their local economy,” said Senator Sullivan. “It is so important that this aviation infrastructure is maintained and modernized, especially in light of the challenging weather and conditions experienced in our state. I appreciate the FAA for announcing this significant investment to ensure Alaskans in these villages have safe and reliable access to neighboring communities and to the outside world.”

“Alaska has one of the largest and most active aviation communities in the country. For many of our state’s most rural communities, air travel is one of the only ways to remain connected to one another,” said Congressman Young. “As a pilot myself, I know just how important it is for Alaska to have reliable and safe airport infrastructure. The FAA’s AIP program is one of the nation’s most important funding sources for airport infrastructure, and I am a proud advocate for this program. The funding announced today is welcome news for residents and businesses in Noorvik and Togiak. Through these grants, we can help empower communities and keep them connected with one another. Whether it is the ability to access goods and services, medical care, or simply earn a living, air travel will continue to be crucially important to our state. As Congress and the Administration continue working on an infrastructure package, I will continue advocating on behalf of Alaska’s rural airports and the families they serve.”

Grant Information:

City Airport Project Description Entitlement Discretionary (AIP) Total AIP Total Noorvik Robert “Bob” Curtis Memorial Construct/Extend/Improve Safety Area, Reconstruct Runway Lighting, Reconstruct Taxiway Lighting, Rehabilitate Access Road, Rehabilitate Apron, Rehabilitate Runway, Rehabilitate Taxiway $750,000 $10,400,000 $11,150,000 $11,893,333 Togiak Village Togiak Install Miscellaneous NAVAIDS, Install Perimeter Fencing not Required by 49 CFR 1542,Obstruction Marking/Lighting/Removal [Non-Hazard],Reconstruct Runway Lighting, Reconstruct Taxiway Lighting, Rehabilitate Access Road, Rehabilitate Apron, Rehabilitate Runway, Rehabilitate Taxiway $1,300,000 $10,050,316 $11,350,316 $12,107,003

###





