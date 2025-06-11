Delta arborist to lead workshops on pruning, milling, chainsaw maintenance





Three workshops in Delta Junction this month will focus on tree pruning techniques, operating a portable sawmill and chainsaw maintenance.

Jesse Roman, a licensed arborist who recently moved to Delta Junction, will lead the in-person workshops, which are hosted by the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service and Partners for Progress in Delta.

An Introduction to Pruning Trees & Shrubs — June 13, 6-8 p.m.

Roman will discuss why and when we prune plants, shrubs and trees, with an overview of the proper tools needed for pruning. He’ll also demonstrate some simple pruning techniques and explain how to prioritize your choice of cut. The workshop will be at Sullivan Roadhouse, 266 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, and costs $5.

An Introduction to Operating a Portable Sawmill — June 17, 6-8 p.m.

This workshop will include a discussion of portable sawmill options and the limitations and advantages of using your trees for lumber. Roman will mill several logs and discuss how to set up a portable sawmill, how to position a log for optimal results and how to plan your milling to get the desired number and sizes of dimensional lumber. The workshop will be held on Tanana Loop Extension in Delta Junction. Directions will be provided upon registration. The cost is $5.

A Hands-on Introduction to Chainsaw Maintenance — June 18, 6-8 p.m.

This workshop will be a hands-on class. All equipment will be provided. Learn how to clean your saw, maintain and store it, and sharpen a chain correctly. Participants may bring a chainsaw; however, troubleshooting problems will not be part of the class. They will take home a small saw-maintenance kit, valued at over $35. The workshop will be at the Delta Career Advancement Center, 1696 North Clearwater Ave., Delta Junction. The cost is $25.

Registration is required for each class. Space is limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Students 16 and under are welcome but must have an accompanying adult also registered in the class. To register, contact Chris Lyon at info@deltacareeradvancementcenter.com or call 907-895-4605.

For more information, contact Eve Karczmarczyk at eekarczmarczyk@alaska.edu, 907-895-4215.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made five business days in advance to Karczmarczyk. Language access services, such as interpretation or translation of vital information, will be provided free of charge to individuals with limited English proficiency upon request to amnorris2@alaska.edu.

This work is supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

